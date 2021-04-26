Questionable Mavs Seeking Revenge vs. Kings: GAMEDAY

The Dallas Mavericks could be without four starters as they look to extend a three-game winning streak vs. the Sacramento Kings in a late tipoff Monday night. It's the first game of a back-to-back for the Mavs and the beginning of a three-game road trip away from Dallas.

This could be the ultimate revenge game after the Mavs were embarrassed by the Kings, 121-107, last week. However, the Mavs must overcome a depleted roster, with Luka Doncic, Kristaps Porzingis, Josh Richardson, and Maxi Kleber all "questionable" to play.

The Mavericks are coming off a two-game sweep of the defending champion Los Angeles Lakers, which catapulted Dallas to the No. 6 spot in the Western Conference standings, ahead of the Portland Trail Blazers. The No. 6 spot avoids the NBA playoffs play-in tournament. With three weeks remaining in the regular season, the Mavs cannot afford a loss to the Kings tonight.

MAVS INJURY REPORT

PG Luka Doncic (elbow) questionable

(elbow) questionable PF Maxi Kleber (back) questionable

(back) questionable PF Kristaps Porzingis (ankle) questionable

(ankle) questionable SG Josh Richardson (hamstring) questionable

ODDS: The Mavs entered the day as 5.5-point favorites to the Kings, and the total over/under is 227.5 points.

RECORDS: DALLAS MAVERICKS (33-26) at SACRAMENTO KINGS (24-35)

WHEN: Monday, April 26, 2021 at 9:00 p.m. CT

LOCATION: Golden 1 Center (Sacramento, CA)

TV/RADIO: Bally Sports Southwest, NBA League pass, ESPN 103.3 FM, Univision 1270 AM

FINAL WORD: Maxi Kleber on standings in the Western Conference:

“Obviously, we’re super happy about the last wins to finish this home stand very strong. And our goal is to make the six spot because if you have to play the play-in tournament, you have no time to rest. Obviously, making the six spot or better is our goal and that’s what we’re fighting for.”