Questionable Mavs Seeking Revenge vs. Kings: GAMEDAY
The Dallas Mavericks could be without four starters as they look to extend a three-game winning streak vs. the Sacramento Kings in a late tipoff Monday night. It's the first game of a back-to-back for the Mavs and the beginning of a three-game road trip away from Dallas.
This could be the ultimate revenge game after the Mavs were embarrassed by the Kings, 121-107, last week. However, the Mavs must overcome a depleted roster, with Luka Doncic, Kristaps Porzingis, Josh Richardson, and Maxi Kleber all "questionable" to play.
The Mavericks are coming off a two-game sweep of the defending champion Los Angeles Lakers, which catapulted Dallas to the No. 6 spot in the Western Conference standings, ahead of the Portland Trail Blazers. The No. 6 spot avoids the NBA playoffs play-in tournament. With three weeks remaining in the regular season, the Mavs cannot afford a loss to the Kings tonight.
MAVS INJURY REPORT
- PG Luka Doncic (elbow) questionable
- PF Maxi Kleber (back) questionable
- PF Kristaps Porzingis (ankle) questionable
- SG Josh Richardson (hamstring) questionable
READ MORE: Luka Doncic Rallies Mavericks Late Against Lakers, Win 108-93
READ MORE: Mavs Film Room: What Redick Is Showing Us - Analysis
ODDS: The Mavs entered the day as 5.5-point favorites to the Kings, and the total over/under is 227.5 points.
RECORDS: DALLAS MAVERICKS (33-26) at SACRAMENTO KINGS (24-35)
WHEN: Monday, April 26, 2021 at 9:00 p.m. CT
LOCATION: Golden 1 Center (Sacramento, CA)
TV/RADIO: Bally Sports Southwest, NBA League pass, ESPN 103.3 FM, Univision 1270 AM
FINAL WORD: Maxi Kleber on standings in the Western Conference:
“Obviously, we’re super happy about the last wins to finish this home stand very strong. And our goal is to make the six spot because if you have to play the play-in tournament, you have no time to rest. Obviously, making the six spot or better is our goal and that’s what we’re fighting for.”