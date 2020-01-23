Dallas Basketball
Top Stories
News
Game Day
Mavs Step Back Podcast

Report: Mavs Interested in Danilo Gallanari; Wolves Decline Trade Offers for Covington

Dalton Trigg

According the The Ringer’s Kevin O’ Conner, the Dallas Mavericks have registered interest in trading for Oklahoma City Thunder forward Danilo Gallanari. In the wake of losing Dwight Powell to a season-ending achilles rupture, it was no question that the Mavs would look at a lot of different options to help bolster their front court depth.

 Although Gallanari isn't the same type of player Powell is, the 6'10 forward's three-point shooting (he's shooting at a 40.8-percent clip from deep this season) could provide even more fire power to an already-high-powered Mavs' offense. In 38 games this season, Gallanari is averaging 19 points, six rebounds and two assists in 30 minutes per game. O'Conner adds that the Mavs may not have enough in the asset cupboard to convince the Thunder to let Gallanari go, but if general manager Donnie Nelson wants him bad enough, never say never.

In the same report, O'Conner mentions that the Mavs continue to be linked to Memphis Grizzlies forward Andre Iguodala. Our own Mike Fisher broke the news about the Mavs' interest in Iguodala over the summer, and now we have two weeks remaining until the trade deadline to see if any of this comes to a head.

"The Mavs have also made offers to the Timberwolves for Robert Covington, but those have been declined, according to multiple league sources," said O'Conner.

It's no secret now that the Mavs love the idea of adding a big, two-way wing player like Covington. Although Covington has struggled with his three-point shooting this season (at least, compared to what he's used to in his career), you have to imagine that he could raise his 34.5-percent mark from deep to around 40-percent playing alongside Luka Doncic.

As we've written in the last few weeks, a Mavs-Wolves trade revolving around Covington and Jalen Brunson would seem to make a lot of sense for both sides on paper. The Wolves need a young point guard for the future, and the Mavs could really use some extra help with their perimeter defense. Although there's a handful of Mavs rumors floating around now, the Minnesota one remains the one that seems more likely, in our opinion.

Comments (1)
No. 1-1
JMH47
JMH47

You are reading that O'Connor article very liberally. He says they "should pursue" Gallo. That is a huge difference from the team "registering interest".

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Mavs Step Back Podcast Episode 53: Losing Powell, Mavs NBA Trade Deadline Plans, and Playoff Projections with Bobby Karalla

Mavs Step Back Podcast Episode 53: Losing Powell, Mavs NBA Trade Deadline Plans, and Playoff Projections with Bobby Karalla

Dalton Trigg

The Dehumanization of Delonte West

'My Multiple Personalities,' The Troubled Delonte West once told me, 'Are All Me.' But Now, The Former NBA Standout Is In Serious Psychological Trouble And The Victim of Public Dehumanization

Mike Fisher

by

RWO

Powell Lost to Injury as Mavs Bullied by Clippers in 110-107 Home Loss

The return of Kristaps Porzingis wasn't enough for the Dallas Mavericks as their four-game winning streak came to an end in a 110-107 loss to the Los Angeles Clippers.

Matt Galatzan

by

BallisLife

VIDEO: Coach Rick Carlisle Addresses Conditions of Former Mavs Delonte West and Chandler Parsons

VIDEO: Coach Rick Carlisle Addresses Conditions of Former Mavs Delonte West and Chandler Parsons

Mike Fisher

by

BallisLife

We Predicted Hardaway Would Be A Mavs Trade 'Bonus' - But We Didn't Envision This

Clippers at Mavs GAMEDAY: We Predicted Hardaway Would Be A Trade 'Bonus' When Dallas Got KP - But We Didn't Envision This

Dalton Trigg

by

JETLEE420

Mavs at the NBA Trade Deadline: With Powell Down, Dallas Should Pursue a Pair of Kings

Dwight Powell’s injury could potentially change the way the Dallas Mavericks approach the NBA trade deadline - with a look at A Pair of Kings

Mike Fisher

Mavs Donuts: Should Luka Doncic Have Taken The Final Shot in Loss to Clippers?

Mavs Donuts - As Critics Slice Up Tuesday at The AAC, They Ask: Should Luka Doncic Have Taken The Mavs' Final Shot in Loss to Clippers?

Mike Fisher

'This Loss Is On Me': Porzingis Returns To Mavs Lineup But Takes Blame for Clippers Game

'This Loss Is On Me': Kristaps Porzingis Returns To Mavs Lineup But Takes Blame for A Defeat at the Hands of the Clippers

Mike Fisher

Mavs Tuesday Donuts: How 'Very Unselfish' Luka is Like Dirk and Aikman; That Porzingis 'Unidentified Glitch'

Mavs Tuesday Donuts: The Powerhouse Clippers Come To Town To Face Everything From The 'Very Unselfish' Luka to The 'Unidentified Glitch ' Porzingis

Mike Fisher

by

Ct33

Porzingis Returns, But Mavs Forward Dwight Powell Exits Game With Achilles Injury

Porzingis Returns, But Mavs Forward Dwight Powell Exits Tuesday's Game Against the Visiting Clippers With an Achilles Injury

Mike Fisher