Carlisle 1-on-1: Mavs Coach Reviews 'Great Look' Of Luka Doncic

Mike Fisher

DALLAS - Dallas Mavericks star Luka Doncic “looks great,” coach Rick Carlisle tells us on the eve of his club transferring to the Orlando bubble, “and is busting his butt.”

Doncic’s fitness level made headlines during the COVID-19-fueled NBA hiatus. Additionally, the second-year star and MVP candidate dealt with ankle and wrist/thumb issues earlier in the season, even as he led Dallas to its 40-27 record. Those concerns can now be put to rest due to Carlisle’s exclusive a visit with us Tuesday morning on 105.3 The Fan.

"He's been in the gym every single day, “ Carlisle said of the 21-year-old Doncic, who this season is ranked first in the NBA in triple-doubles (14), fourth in assists (8.7), sixth in scoring (28.7) and 19th in rebounding (9.3).

As Doncic said of his own conditioning: "I am in good shape and I will get better before Orlando games start.''

Additionally, Carlisle said, Doncic has begun practicing in tandem at Mavs HQ with fellow standout Kristaps Porzingis.

"(Doncic) and KP are doing a lot of drill work together, as they're allowed to now that we're into the official part of the mandatory practices,” Carlisle said. “Our guys are excited. I know our fans are excited and we're looking forward to getting down there."

