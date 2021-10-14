‘Same Category’: Tyler Herro’s Outrageous Claim About Luka Doncic

Heat guard Tyler Herro believes he belongs in the 'same category’ as Mavs superstar Luka Doncic

If there is some point at which “confidence” bubbles over into “foolishness,” Tyler Herro, the Miami Heat guard, just reached that point.

“I feel like I’m in the same conversation as those guys, the young guys coming up in the league who can be All-Stars, superstars one day — Luka, Trae Ja, you know, those guys, I feel like my name should be in that category too,” Herro said on the Bally Sports Miami Mic’d Up podcast. “I put the work in and continue to get better every single day. I got a lot of goals in mind, to be an All-Star one day, and continue to chase my dream so I’m really excited to see where I can go.”

Herro spoke on a number of subjects, including his long-term goals. But it’s his present-day self-evaluation that is drawing the blowback.

Herro said he should be in the same conversation as young and ascending superstars Luka Doncic (Mavericks), Trae Young (Hawks) and Ja Morant (Grizzlies). That trio in particular, it so happens, look to be perennial All-Stars and, at least in the case of Luka, a perennial MVP candidate.

But Herro “feels” what he feels.

Herro certainly played a key role in the Heat's appearance in the NBA Finals vs the Lakers. But as he enters his third NBA year, he’s coming off a season in which he ended up averaging 15.1 points, 5.0 rebounds and 3.4 assists.

Doncic, statistically speaking, is literally twice the player Herro is, and is already a two-time NBA All-Star, a two-time All-NBA First Team player and the 2019 Rookie of the Year. ... and, unlike Herro, Luka Doncic is again a leading candidate for MVP.