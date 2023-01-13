Shaq Loses TCU vs. Georgia Bet, Must Eat Frogs: VIDEO

Mavs over Lakers? Yes! TCU over Georgia? Um, no. Will the Hall of Famer Shaq now be more careful when it comes to making football bets that don't make much sense?

DALLAS - Depending on your background and your taste buds, "eating frog'' may or may not register as a punishment.

But is sure registered as a fun bet for NBA legend Shaquille O'Neal, the Texas native and part-time Dallas resident who was a man of his word on Thursday night during TNT's "Inside The NBA,'' with the Dallas Mavs at the Los Angeles Lakers as the featured event.

Shaq has earlier made a bet with Ernie Johnson (the anchorman with Georgia roots) that TCU would beat the Bulldogs in the 2023 National Championship Game.

Unfortunately, the TCU Horned Fogs lost. ... badly.

Georgia blew TCU out on Monday night, 65-7, an outcome that we didn't find all that shocking ... though Shaq did.

So ... to settle the bet, Shaq had to eat his words, and his frog legs, on national television.

Here's the full video:

Ernie put his personal accent on the event by showing up with a Georgia helmet as he made his delivery of the frog legs to the iconic Shaq ... all part of the legendary fun the fellas have on the set ... even though the "fun'' sometimes veers way off of the subject of basketball, which in this case resulted in a Luka Doncic-led thriller of a double OT win for the Mavs at the Lakers.

Will the Hall of Famer Shaq now be more careful when it comes to making football bets that don't make much sense?

Not if there are real rewards in the TNT ratings, no he will not.

