Dallas Basketball
Top Stories
News
Mavs Step Back Podcast
DBcom Boards

'Shocked' Cuban: How Mavs' Porzingis Trade Mirrored Harden Trade

BriAmaranthus

DALLAS - Stunned, surprised, shocked… Choose your adjective … But that is how owner Mark Cuban felt when the Dallas Mavericks acquired then-New York Knicks star Kristaps Porzingis.

Cuban compared the Porzingis trade to the bold trade of Oklahoma City Thunder star James Harden to the Houston Rockets.

“Very (shocked). It happens in the NBA,” Mark Cuban said on WFAN's Moose & Maggie. “It’s like the James Harden trade. James Harden got traded from OKC to the Rockets and I’m like, ‘Damn, why didn’t we get that offered to us? Just one phone call and the Rockets said, ‘Yes.’ 

"And this was our phone call.”

Harden dazzled in Houston and Porzingis found his home in Dallas, too. Before the NBA postponed the season due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Unicorn was having the best season of his career. The 24-year-old is averaging 19.2 points and 9.5 rebounds in 51 games for the Mavs.

While it is usually the Mavs offense taking center stage, Porzingis’ defense shined to help Dallas become No. 2 in the league in rim-protection defense. The Mavs have had defenders before. And they've had bigs before. But nobody quite like this ...

Coach Rick Carlisle said this of the 7-foot-3 center:

“What he’s doing defensively and on the boards, no one’s talking about it, But he should be a Defensive Player of the Year candidate based on his versatility defensively – he can switch onto smaller guys, he blocks a ton of shots, he changes a ton of shots, he’s a great defensive rebounder.”

Porzingis and Luka Doncic’s growing synergy provides major optimism for the duo. ... A rhythm and connection that Cuban vows never to break up. The Knicks may have traded Porzingis away in a "shocking'' way. But the next step for Dallas? Keep building ... and maybe do some more "shocking.''

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

'Cough!' When Mavs Knew Dirk Would Top LeBron In NBA Finals

'Cough!' - That Was The Moment When Caron Butler Knew Dirk Nowitzki's Dallas Mavs Would Top The Heat In The 2011 NBA Finals

Mike Fisher

Source: NBA Considering 70-Game Season in July

Source: NBA Considering 70-Game Season in July; Dallas Mavs Owner Mark Cuban Confirms ‘Scatter-shooting’ Ideas

Mike Fisher

by

SoCalBeach

Mavs Ex 'Headake' Smith Offers Cautionary Tale on Sports Gambling

Dallas Mavs Ex (For A Minute) Stevin 'Headake' Smith Wrote About His Gambling In 1998 For Sports Illustrated. He's Back and Offers An Updated Cautionary Tale on Sports Betting

Richie Whitt

That Time Steve Nash Asked For Michael Jordan's Shoes

That Time A 'Young and Dumb' Steve Nash Asked For A Pair Of The Legendary Michael Jordan's Shoes

Mike Fisher

Marion: If You Picked Heat Over Mavs You Were 'Full of S---'

Shawn Marion Opines That If You Picked The Miami Heat Over His Dallas Mavs In the 2011 NBA Finals, You Were 'Full of S---' - And The Mavs Players Knew It

Mike Fisher

Luka Doncic’s Contract, COVID-19 and the Cap

Mike Fisher

Mavs Cuban: NBA Season Should Start On Christmas

Dallas Mavs Owner Mark Cuban Has A Long-Held Thought About When The NBA Season Should Start - Merry Christmas!

Mike Fisher

Dennis Smith Jr. 1-on-1: Mavs Ex Responds To Derek Harper Analysis

Dennis Smith Jr. has been on a rollercoaster ride since being traded to the New York Knicks, but he's ready to move forward, and he's thankful to have the support of former Mavs and Knicks point guard, Derek Harper.

Dalton Trigg

NBA Draft 2020 Big Board 1.0 - Mavs Thoughts And Beyond

DallasBasketball.com Presents Our NBA Draft 2020 Big Board 1.0 - Dallas Mavs Thoughts And Beyond

Richard Stayman

'Rice & Sugar': WNBA's Ndour In Senegal Helping With COVID-19 Fight

Dallas Wings Player Astou Ndour Has Opened A Youth Foundation In Her Native Senegal; As She Prepares for the NBA Season, She's Also Back Home Helping in the COVID-19 Fight

Dorothy Gentry