Dallas Basketball
Top Stories
News
Mavs Step Back Podcast
DBcom Boards

Source: NBA Considering 70-Game Season in July

Mike Fisher

DALLAS - The NBA has on its front burner of COVID-19 salvation solutions a completion of a shortened 70-game season that would begin in July and lead to summer playoffs, a league source tells DallasBasketball.com.

The potential solutions are “fluid,” one source said, adding that a variety of ideas are expected to be discussed in a coming  conference call involving team GMs and possibly owners.

Among the agenda items as we understand them:

*The July re-start if a season that would total 70 games. Contenders for the NBA Playoffs world get one last chance to jostle for position ... and so would lottery teams. Additionally, there may be a contractual issue with teams' local TV contracts that is tied to 70 games.

*If the realities of the pandemic do not allow for a July re-start, an August re-launch is is play - maybe a launch straight into the playoffs.

*There has been much speculation about one city housing all of the upcoming games. Orlando and Las Vegas are among the possibilities, but others will be proposed.

*The players who have left their home cities (or even left the country, as with Dallas Mavericks star Luka Doncic) would likely be given ample time to return, quarantine and acclimate.

*Mavs owner Mark Cuban's proposal that NBA seasons begin on Christmas Day - not just post-COVID-19 but permanently - is getting traction. Cuban tells DallasBasketball.com, on that idea and all of the above in general, "Nothing is set. There is lots of scatter-shooting of ideas.''

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Mavs Ex 'Headake' Smith Offers Cautionary Tale on Sports Gambling

Dallas Mavs Ex (For A Minute) Stevin 'Headake' Smith Wrote About His Gambling In 1998 For Sports Illustrated. He's Back and Offers An Updated Cautionary Tale on Sports Betting

Richie Whitt

That Time Steve Nash Asked For Michael Jordan's Shoes

That Time A 'Young and Dumb' Steve Nash Asked For A Pair Of The Legendary Michael Jordan's Shoes

Mike Fisher

Marion: If You Picked Heat Over Mavs You Were 'Full of S---'

Shawn Marion Opines That If You Picked The Miami Heat Over His Dallas Mavs In the 2011 NBA Finals, You Were 'Full of S---' - And The Mavs Players Knew It

Mike Fisher

Luka Doncic’s Contract, COVID-19 and the Cap

Mike Fisher

Mavs Cuban: NBA Season Should Start On Christmas

Dallas Mavs Owner Mark Cuban Has A Long-Held Thought About When The NBA Season Should Start - Merry Christmas!

Mike Fisher

Dennis Smith Jr. 1-on-1: Mavs Ex Responds To Derek Harper Analysis

Dennis Smith Jr. has been on a rollercoaster ride since being traded to the New York Knicks, but he's ready to move forward, and he's thankful to have the support of former Mavs and Knicks point guard, Derek Harper.

Dalton Trigg

NBA Draft 2020 Big Board 1.0 - Mavs Thoughts And Beyond

DallasBasketball.com Presents Our NBA Draft 2020 Big Board 1.0 - Dallas Mavs Thoughts And Beyond

Richard Stayman

'Rice & Sugar': WNBA's Ndour In Senegal Helping With COVID-19 Fight

Dallas Wings Player Astou Ndour Has Opened A Youth Foundation In Her Native Senegal; As She Prepares for the NBA Season, She's Also Back Home Helping in the COVID-19 Fight

Dorothy Gentry

LeBron Woulda been 'Best Ever' - in NFL?!

Mike Fisher

WNBA Star Sabally's Fave Cowboys Player? Her Boyfriend Jelks

Who Is WNBA Star Satou Sabally's Favorite Dallas Cowboys Player? Easy, Says the Dallas Wings Standout: Her Boyfriend

Mike Fisher