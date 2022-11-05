Spencer Dinwiddie Called 'Bitch A** MF'er' by Referee Tony Brothers, Mavs Claim

DALLAS - NBA referee Tony Brothers had a message for Spencer Dinwiddle after the Dallas Mavs' 111-110 win over the Toronto Raptors on Friday night. ... and Dinwiddle has a message in return.

"Not only would I like my money back, but I would like to not be called a 'bitch ass m--------- to my teammates," Dinwiddie said in his postgame presser at the AAC. "So, if there's anybody that feels that way about me ... they can address me personally, face-to-face."

What happened? Brothers called a technical foul on Dinwiddie late in the first hal. Dinwiddie said the T was assessed because the ref objected to the player "clapping'' ... and swearing.

Dinwiddle concedes that he did use a cuss word, but that it was not directed at a person.

"No swear words were used in the direction of anybody, personally. It was like … 'That wasn't a f---- foul,' or something like that," Dinwiddie said, while also apologizing for "clapping.''

Below is the NSFW postgame video of Dinwiddie ...

NBA players are fined $2,000 for each technical foul they receive - and because Brothers' alleged vulgarities seem like a greater violation than his own, Dinwiddle wants to keep his $2,000.

There is, of course, a bigger issue in play here. To Dinwiddie (who finished with 21 points and seven assists in helping Luka Doncic's 35 points), it's about this: "If you feel that way, fine by me - just say it to my face like any other grown man. That's all I want. I'm not even mad at the language. Everybody has said things before when they're upset or feeling sensitive or hurt, that's fine. Just say it to my face, that's all I would like."That's a sensitive topic. We'll see what happens."

But bigger than that: The referees, ideally, are "traffic cops.'' They are not the show. They are human, but their emotions are not welcome. Tony Brothers - assuming the allegation is true, is not allowed to "feel that way'' about Dinwiddie. Ideally, he's not supposed to "feel'' anything at all ... let alone call players 'bitch ass m---------.''

