‘Super Honored’: Mavs’ Reggie Bullock Wins Abdul-Jabbar NBA Social Justice Award

According to the league, the award celebrates players who have made strides in fighting for social justice and advocating for equality.

DALLAS - The Dallas Mavericks are obviously proud of what they have accomplished on the court as they are presently involved in playing in the NBA Western Conference Finals.

And in just his first year as a member of the Mavs, wing Reggie Bullock is a big part of the push.

But Bullock has already made an immediate impact as a citizen of Dallas and beyond, and on Sunday noted on social media that he is being recognized for his efforts.

Reggie Bullock, Dallas Mavericks, Milwaukee Bucks

“Super honored to have won this award,” writes Bullock, who has been active in the Dallas area, specifically within the LGBTQ community, in a way so powerful that Bullock's efforts in the community have made him the winner of the 2022 Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Social Justice Champion award.

Other finalists included the Milwaukee Bucks' Jrue Holiday, the Memphis Grizzlies' Jaren Jackson Jr., the Minnesota Timberwolves' Karl-Anthony Towns and the Toronto Raptors' Fred VanVleet.

