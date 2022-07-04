Skip to main content

'I'm Terrified': WNBA Star Brittney Griner Sends Letter to President Biden from Russian Prison

Griner's appeal for her freedom is expressed in a letter that includes excerpts released to the media. Included in her remarks: "I'm terrified I might be here forever."

President Joe Biden and the White House on Monday - America's Independence Day - received a letter from Russian detainee Brittney Griner, the legendary Baylor and WNBA star, asking the White House, "Please do all you can to bring us home.''

Griner's appeal for her freedom is expressed in a letter that includes excerpts released to the media. Included in her remarks: "I'm terrified I might be here forever."

"I realize you are dealing with so much, but please don't forget about me and the other detainees," she wrote. "Please do all you can to bring us home."

Griner has been in Russian custody for several months, stemming from her arrest at an airport.

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

kyrie-irving-linked-to-dallas-mavericks-amid-major-trade-rumors-with-luka-doncic-kyrie-doesnt-have-to-be-your-best-player-jFpCfJ
Play

Jalen Brunson Aftermath: Should Mavs Trade for Kyrie Irving?

The Kevin Durant sweepstakes could be the first domino to fall that sets off other moves around the league.

By Dalton Trigg1 hour ago
1 hour ago
Kevin Durant, Brooklyn Nets
Play

Kevin Durant Trade to West Contender, ESPN Predicts

KD wants out. And ESPN’s Brian Windhorst is offering intel on where KD wants to land.

By Mike Fisher1 hour ago
1 hour ago
27562BFE-826F-4805-B3F5-57F05648DEDA
Play

Mavs Star Luka Doncic Dominates as Slovenia Defeats Sweden

It was another top-notch performance for Luka Doncic in international play.

By DW Schabbing5 hours ago
5 hours ago

The WNBA star allegedly had hash oil in a vape pen in her backpack at a Russian airport. Her trial - which as ESPN notes has been "described ... as a 'show trial' that is certain to end in a conviction and lengthy sentence'' - began Friday. The trial has been described by some as nothing more than a negotiating tactic by the Russian government designed to get Griner exchanged for a prisoner in U.S. custody. exchange her in a prisoner swap.

In the letter, Griner mentions her father's military service and writes, "On the 4th of July, our family normally honors the service of those men who fought for our freedom, including my father who is a Vietnam War Veteran ... It hurts thinking about how I usually celebrate this day because freedom means something completely different to me this year.''

kyrie-irving-linked-to-dallas-mavericks-amid-major-trade-rumors-with-luka-doncic-kyrie-doesnt-have-to-be-your-best-player-jFpCfJ
News

Jalen Brunson Aftermath: Should Mavs Trade for Kyrie Irving?

By Dalton Trigg1 hour ago
Kevin Durant, Brooklyn Nets
News

Kevin Durant Trade to West Contender, ESPN Predicts

By Mike Fisher1 hour ago
27562BFE-826F-4805-B3F5-57F05648DEDA
News

Mavs Star Luka Doncic Dominates as Slovenia Defeats Sweden

By DW Schabbing5 hours ago
TJ-Warren-Pacers
News

Free Agency, Trade Options Left for Mavs: Kyrie Irving, T.J. Warren & More

By Grant Afseth9 hours ago
goran luka tyler
News

Mavs BREAKING: Luka Doncic Pal Goran Dragic Signing Elsewhere

By Mike Fisher and Grant AfsethJul 3, 2022
luka dono
News

Dallas & Donovan: What's Mavs Trade Cost for Utah Jazz Star Mitchell?

By Mike FisherJul 3, 2022
brunson carlisle
News

Mavs Lose 'Serious' Standout in Jalen Brunson to Knicks, Says Van Gundy

By Geoff MagliocchettiJul 3, 2022
dirk luka 7
News

Mavs WATCH: Nowitzki Jokingly Joins ‘Overrated’ Chants for Doncic

By DallasBasketball.com StaffJul 3, 2022