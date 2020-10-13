SI.com
Dallas Basketball
HomeNewsMavs Step Back PodcastDBcom Boards
Search

Mavs 'First In Line for Giannis' - Report

Mike Fisher

DALLAS - We have detailed in the recent past the deep relationship that exists between certain members of the Dallas Mavericks organization and two-time MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo. We have also pointed out the obstacles that stand between a union between those two parties - most of all his present employer, the Milwaukee Bucks.

But an informed media insider, Brian Windhorst speaking on “The Jump” on ESPN, makes it clear that he expects the Mavs to be the frontrunner in when it comes time to try to acquire "The Greek Freak,''

The way Windhorst illustrates it, such a move would happen in the NBA free agency period of 2021, when Antetokounmpo is due to become an unrestricted free agent. Windhorst's remarks:

"The Dallas Mavericks are going to be at the head of the line in pursuing Giannis. They want to have a third star. They want to keep their books clear for 2021, I wouldn’t expect them to add any major free agents this year. They’re going to wait.”

While noting that our reports in recent months make this something less than shocking, we can dicker with some of Windhorst's report details here. For instance:

*There is no reason to "stand pat'' now in anticipation of Giannis' move to Dallas in 2021. If he truly wants to be here (and in addition to Luka Doncic's presence, his family's relationship with Mavs execs Donnie Nelson and Tony Ronzone are also in play), cap issues will not be primary hurdles. Indeed, the Mavs having enough assets to pull off a sign-and-trade with Milwaukee is just as important.

READ MORE: Giannis To Mavs 'Has A Chance,' Predicts NBA Analyst

READ MORE: Mavs Story To Follow As Giannis Just 'Unfollowed' Bucks

READ MORE: Mavs Giannis Donuts: Dallas' Only Recruiting Advantage

*It's not very sexy to report that the reigning MVP might stay in Milwaukee, but the possibility of the Bucks giving him a supermax contract extension that he's eligible for this offseason should not be discounted.

*If Giannis Antetokoumpo ends up in a Mavericks uniform, he will not represent a "third star.'' With all due respect to Doncic and Kristaps Porzingis, "The Greek Freak'' in Dallas would represent a "first star.''

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Doncic's Mavs Land How High In NBA Power Rankings?

The expectations for Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks are already starting to skyrocket for next season with ESPN placing them 5th in their 'Way-Too-Early' NBA Power Rankings.

Dalton Trigg

Mavs' Cauley-Stein: 'Carlisle Made Me Fall In Love With The Work'

Dallas Mavericks center Willie Cauley-Stein joined our Mavs Step Back Podcast this week and talked about what he's been working on this offseason and how he envisions a bigger role with the team going forward.

Dalton Trigg

LOOK: Mavs' Porzingis Wields World's Longest Crutches

LOOK: Dallas Mavs Star Kristaps Porzingis Wields World's Longest Crutches

Mike Fisher

Lakers Set As Team Mavs Must Chase - Again

Same As It Ever Was: The NBA Champion Los Angeles Lakers Are Set As The Team The Dallas Mavs Must Chase - Again

Mike Fisher

Dallas Mavs Big Man Kristaps Porzingis Undergoes Knee Surgery

Dallas Mavs Big Man Kristaps Porzingis Undergoes Knee Surgery

Mike Fisher

Mark Cuban Posts New Picture of Delonte West

Dallas Mavericks Owner Mark Cuban gives us a new picture of the troubled former NBA standout in rehab.

Mike Fisher

Whitt’s End: DFW’s Best Athlete ... Is NOT Luka Doncic?

Whitt’s End: Is DFW's Best Athlete NOT Luka Doncic? Plus Thoughts On Mark Cuban, LeBron's Lakers, And Cowboys Vs. Giants In DFW Sports Notebook

Richie Whitt

VIDEO: Mavs Dwight Powell Reveals Rehab Progress

VIDEO: Dallas Mavs Dwight Powell Reveals Rehab Progress: 'Everything Is On Schedule'

Mike Fisher

Does This NBA Draft Feature 'The Next Luka Doncic'?

Does This NBA Draft Feature 'The Next Luka Doncic' In The Dallas Mavericks Star's Play-Alike Deni Avdija?

Mike Fisher

Dallas Mavs' Championship Window Has Arrived? 2021 NBA Title Odds

Is the Dallas Mavs Championship Window Open Now? 2021 NBA Title Odds

BriAmaranthus