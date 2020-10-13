Mavs 'First In Line for Giannis' - Report

DALLAS - We have detailed in the recent past the deep relationship that exists between certain members of the Dallas Mavericks organization and two-time MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo. We have also pointed out the obstacles that stand between a union between those two parties - most of all his present employer, the Milwaukee Bucks.

But an informed media insider, Brian Windhorst speaking on “The Jump” on ESPN, makes it clear that he expects the Mavs to be the frontrunner in when it comes time to try to acquire "The Greek Freak,''

The way Windhorst illustrates it, such a move would happen in the NBA free agency period of 2021, when Antetokounmpo is due to become an unrestricted free agent. Windhorst's remarks:

"The Dallas Mavericks are going to be at the head of the line in pursuing Giannis. They want to have a third star. They want to keep their books clear for 2021, I wouldn’t expect them to add any major free agents this year. They’re going to wait.”

While noting that our reports in recent months make this something less than shocking, we can dicker with some of Windhorst's report details here. For instance:

*There is no reason to "stand pat'' now in anticipation of Giannis' move to Dallas in 2021. If he truly wants to be here (and in addition to Luka Doncic's presence, his family's relationship with Mavs execs Donnie Nelson and Tony Ronzone are also in play), cap issues will not be primary hurdles. Indeed, the Mavs having enough assets to pull off a sign-and-trade with Milwaukee is just as important.

READ MORE: Giannis To Mavs 'Has A Chance,' Predicts NBA Analyst

READ MORE: Mavs Story To Follow As Giannis Just 'Unfollowed' Bucks

READ MORE: Mavs Giannis Donuts: Dallas' Only Recruiting Advantage

*It's not very sexy to report that the reigning MVP might stay in Milwaukee, but the possibility of the Bucks giving him a supermax contract extension that he's eligible for this offseason should not be discounted.

*If Giannis Antetokoumpo ends up in a Mavericks uniform, he will not represent a "third star.'' With all due respect to Doncic and Kristaps Porzingis, "The Greek Freak'' in Dallas would represent a "first star.''