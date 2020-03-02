'The Future of the 5': Porzingis Enjoying Life as The Mavs Center

DALLAS - Versatility? It's difficult to imagine a 7-foot-3 human having more versatility than Kristaps Porzingis. And yet there is an aspect to how this Dallas Mavericks season has unfolded that pushes KP into a semi-traditional role ... and yet a role that allows him to take even more advantage of his ...

Yup. Versatility.

“When I’m at the 4,'' he said via Mavs.com a few days ago, "I only have the option to pop, and when I’m at the 5 I can pick-and-pop and roll. So I can mix it up and just be more involved.

So the center spot is more traditional for a 7-3 player. But the things that coach Rick Carlisle's offense allows the center to do allows KP to perform at non-traditional levels in a variety of ways.

Some of this is triggered by the injury loss of center Dwight Powell; some of it was going to happen anyway, given KP's stature. But lately, Dallas has been playing the 24-year-old Latvian star a bit more at the 5.

And it's working, as Porzingis' numbers for the season going into Sunday afternoon were at 18.7 points, 9.2 rebounds (a career-best) and 1.9 blocks per, while his numbers in February jumped to 25.4 points and 10.3 rebounds.

And then came a visit to Minnesota, and another explosion. Porzingis tied a season high with 38 points, 13 rebounds and five assists, while also connecting on a career high-tying six 3-pointers. He's the only player in NBA history with at least 35 points, 10 rebounds, five blocks and five made treys in a game. It's the second time he's accomplished the feat.

''The 38 points tells about a quarter of the story of what he did in this game,'' Mavericks coach Rick Carlisle said after Sunday's 111-91 victory. ''Defensively, he was phenomenal. Changing shots, blocking shots, rebounding the ball, deflecting, saving balls. It was a defensive clinic.''

It's helped to be healthy and it's even helped, statistically, to have to pick up more responsibility when Luka Doncic isn't healthy. (Luka sat out the T'Wolves game due to a bum thumb.) But most of all, it's helped that KP seems to have found a comfort level playing the 5. And the NBA had better get used to it.

"This is a picture of what the future of the 5 is going to look like,'' Carlisle said. "A guy with great length, who can shoot long-range, drive, pass, protect the rim, rebound, and know how to play the game. Stack it up, he's a great young player.''

Added KP: “I’m trailing all the time now as the big guy. I’m not just running down and staying in the corner, or on the perimeter waiting for something to happen. ... So it’s much better like this. I like playing this way much better.''

In another time and another place, with a different and hopefully stronger roster, Porzingis might be asked to revert to an old role or even take on added responsibility. But right now? The combination of "traditional'' and "versatile'' is proving to be an impactful combination for KP and his Mavs.

In his last 11 games, Porzingis is averaging 27.3 points, 10.9 rebounds and 2.0 blocks, all team highs during that span. How does he explain it all?

''I've been myself,'' he said.