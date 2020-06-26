Dallas Basketball
The Lavish Disney Resort The Dallas Mavericks Will Call Home

BriAmaranthus

DALLAS – The accommodations for the Dallas Mavericks, when the NBA resumes its season at Walt Disney World in Orlando Florida, are not too shabby. The Mavs and the 35 members of Dallas’ support staff will reside in the Grand Floridian Resort and Spa.

The Mavs new home-away-from-home is “victorian elegance meets modern sophistication at this lavish Disney Resort hotel,” according to Disney. All 22 teams participating in the NBA’s restart will report to Disney World and check into their hotels on July 7… The season is expected to conclude by October 13.

Team hotel accommodations were selected based on seeding; the top-seeded teams will be at the Gran Destino Tower at Disney’s Coronado Springs Resort and the six teams fighting to make it in the playoffs will be at the Yacht Club Resort.

The seven teams joining the seventh-seeded Mavs are the Oklahoma City Thunder, Philadelphia 76ers, Houston Rockets, Brooklyn Nets, Memphis Grizzlies, and Orlando Magic.

Yes, the Mavs will be entering a “bubble” where players are not permitted to enter each other’s hotel rooms due to infection concerns. If a player leaves the Orlando "bubble" without permission, that player will face a 10-to-14 day quarantine, more testing and reduced compensation for games missed.

However, the “bubble” could be worse … Players can attend other NBA games being played. In the Mavs new home, they will have access to a players-only lounge, pools, barbers, nail technicians, movie screenings, video games, ping-pong, and lawn games. Disney chefs will prepare daily meals and there will also be a room service option… At their own expense, a player is allowed to hire a personal chef to send foot into the NBA campus.

It’s not the Gran Destino Tower, but the Grand Floridian will do nicely as the Mavs fight for the distinct honor of earning the 2020 NBA Championship title. ... bolstered, Mavs fans hope, by the "victorian elegance'' surrounding them. 

