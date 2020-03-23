Dallas Basketball
Top Stories
News
Mavs Step Back Podcast
DBcom Boards

The Wisdom of NBA League Pass & NFL Game Pass Video Services Now Being Free

Mike Fisher

DALLAS - We all need ... something to do. The NBA and NFL are wisely offering to help fill the COVID-19-forced void in our lives by offering their video services ... for free!

Fans will now have complimentary access to watch past games, highlights and documentaries. The NBA and Turner Sports are offering their service, NBA League Pass, as a "preview" until April 22. NFL Game Pass' offer is running through May 31.

NFL Game Pass will offer replays of regular and postseason games from the last 10 years. There are full-length games, condensed 45-minute games and 2019 episodes of "NFL RedZone,'' "Hard Knocks," "Mic'd Up" and "A Football Life."

Via the NBA League Pass, basketball fans can view all games from the 2019-20 season at either full-length or in condensed form, and an "expansive archive" of some of the NBA's most classic games will also be made available.

To sign up for NFL Game Pass, fans can create an account on the platform's website or on the NFL app. To redeem the NBA League Pass offer, fans can log into their account on NBA.com or the NBA app.

It's a generous concept ... but smart business as well. The NFL has already opted to "play through'' the coronavirus issue by conducting the most newsworthy part of its March business, NFL Free Agency, largely as business as usual - or as close to "usual'' as possible. Right now, the NFL offseason is literally the only game in town.

By inviting fans to join up on these services, more fans of the NFL and the NBA will have something to so ... and even more fans that that might find themselves falling in love with the sport for the very first time.

I mean, the NBA and the NFL can't quite match what I'm getting from Netflix right now via "Tiger King'' ... but it'll have to do.

Comments (1)
Davis22
Davis22

Check our online pharmacy for you quality products

<a href="https://phamacyvitalhealth.com/product/buy-ansomone-online/" rel="dofollo">buy ansomone online</a>

Buy Ansomone Online
Buy Ansomone Online
Buy ansomone online. Ansomone (Recombinant Human Growth Hormone / Somatropin / rHGH) , by Anhui Anke Biotechnology Co. Ltd..
phamacyvitalhealth.com

<a href="https://phamacyvitalhealth.com/product/human-growth-hormone-pills-for-sale/" rel="dofollo">human growth hormone pills for sale</a>

Human growth hormone pills for sale
Human growth hormone pills for sale
Human growth hormone pills for sale. Substance: Somatropin Manufacturer: Beligas Pharmaceuticals Pack: 1 kit (10 vials x 10iu/vial)
phamacyvitalhealth.com

<a href="https://phamacyvitalhealth.com/product/buy-genotropin-36-iu-12mg/" rel="dofollo">buy genotropin 36 iu 12mg</a>

Buy genotropin 36 iu (12mg)
Buy genotropin 36 iu (12mg)
Buy genotropin 36 iu (12mg).Genotropin Pfizer 36IU (12mg) (Somatropina) belongs to a group of drugs called growth stimulants. it is a…
phamacyvitalhealth.com

<a href="https://phamacyvitalhealth.com/product/buy-humatrope-online/" rel="dofollo">buy humatrope online</a>

Buy Humatrope online
Buy Humatrope online
Buy Humatrope online. General information: Raw Material: Somatropin (Humatrope 72 iu) Manufacturer: LILLY TR Package: 72 IU (24MG)
phamacyvitalhealth.com

<a href="https://phamacyvitalhealth.com/product/buy-jintropin-rhgh-injection-online/" rel="dofollo">buy jintropin rhgh injection online</a>

Buy Jintropin® rhGH injection online
Buy Jintropin® rhGH injection online
Buy Jintropin® rhGH injection online. Jintropin (Jintropin® rhGH) is the trade name for biosynthetic DNA-recombinant growth hormone,…
phamacyvitalhealth.com

<a href="https://phamacyvitalhealth.com/product/human-growth-hormone-for-sale/" rel="dofollo">human growth hormone for sale</a>

Human growth hormone for sale
Human growth hormone for sale
Human growth hormone for sale. Active ingredient: Human immunodeficiency virus Recombinant Hormone ( Somatropin , HGH ), Sterile HGH…
phamacyvitalhealth.com

<a href="https://phamacyvitalhealth.com/product/buy-human-growth-hormones-near-me/" rel="dofollo">buy human growth hormones near me</a>

Buy human growth hormones near me
Buy human growth hormones near me
Buy human growth hormones near me. Riptropin is an injectable human growth hormone of the highest grade.It is is one of several…
phamacyvitalhealth.com

<a href="https://phamacyvitalhealth.com/product/buy-somatropin-online/" rel="dofollo">buy somatropin online</a>

Buy somatropin online
Buy somatropin online
Buy somatropin online. Brand: Hilma Biocare Quantity: 10vials/100IU/Kit Form : Powder Drug name : HGH, Somatropin Drug class:…
phamacyvitalhealth.com

<a href="https://phamacyvitalhealth.com/product/buy-somatropo-somatropin-rhgh/" rel="dofollo">buy somatropo somatropin rhgh</a>

Buy SOMATROPO® (Somatropin, rhGH)
Buy SOMATROPO® (Somatropin, rhGH)
Buy SOMATROPO® (Somatropin, rhGH). rhGH). Recombinant Human Growth Hormone 100IU PACKAGE 10IU 3.7mg/vial
phamacyvitalhealth.com

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Whitt's End: Coronavirus Delays Luka Doncic's Development - In A Way That Mirrors Dirk's

Whitt's End: Coronavirus Delays Luka Doncic's Development - In A Way That Mirrors Dirk's; Our DFW Sports Notebook

Richie Whitt

Dirk Nowitzki Calls Out “Haters” Luka Doncic And Jalen Brunson For Teasing His Highlights

Dirk Nowitzki took to Twitter to acknowledge the (playful) disrespect of Luka Doncic and Jalen Brunson.

BriAmaranthus

Mavs Cuban, Doncic and Powell Donate $500K To Fight Against COVID-19

Mark Cuban, Luka Doncic and Dwight Powell of the Dallas Mavericks Donate $500K To Fight Against COVID-19; 'I'm honored To Help Our Amazing Healthcare Workers,' Doncic Says

Mike Fisher

Mavs Owner Mark Cuban’s ‘Dear U.S. Government’ Letter for COVID-19 Times

Dallas Mavericks Owner Mark Cuban has taken a strong and public position amid the Coronavirus outbreak.

BriAmaranthus

Danny Green Tells the Truth of Why He Picked Lakers Over Mavs

Danny Green Tells the Truth of Why He Picked the LeBron's Lakers Over Luka's Mavs in NBA Free Agency

Mike Fisher

DFW Native Marcus Smart of Celtics: 'I'm OK' Despite Positive Coronavirus Test

DFW Native Marcus Smart of Celtics: 'I'm OK' Despite Positive Coronavirus Test

Mike Fisher

WATCH: Mavs Luka Doncic Juggles A Valued COVID-19 Asset

Dallas Mavericks players have been keeping us entertained on social media during the NBA's hiatus, and Luka Doncic just took it up a notch.

Dalton Trigg

Mavs Cuban: NBA and Sports 'Vital to Bringing Us Back Together'

Dallas Mavericks Owner Mark Cuban Says the NBA and Sports Will Be 'Vital to Bringing Us Back Together' in a COVID-19 Age

Mike Fisher

Mavs Roundtable: Adjusting to Life Without Basketball

The DallasBasketball.com staff discusses life without the Dallas Mavericks and sports in general. Any positive in the Hiatus? Our Mavs Roundtable ...

Dalton Trigg

NBA Star Kevin Durant Has Coronavirus - Which Is Trying To Tell Us Something

NBA Star Kevin Durant of the Brooklyn Nets Has Coronavirus - Which Marks Another Sign of Its Seriousness

Mike Fisher