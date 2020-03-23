The Wisdom of NBA League Pass & NFL Game Pass Video Services Now Being Free

DALLAS - We all need ... something to do. The NBA and NFL are wisely offering to help fill the COVID-19-forced void in our lives by offering their video services ... for free!

Fans will now have complimentary access to watch past games, highlights and documentaries. The NBA and Turner Sports are offering their service, NBA League Pass, as a "preview" until April 22. NFL Game Pass' offer is running through May 31.

NFL Game Pass will offer replays of regular and postseason games from the last 10 years. There are full-length games, condensed 45-minute games and 2019 episodes of "NFL RedZone,'' "Hard Knocks," "Mic'd Up" and "A Football Life."

Via the NBA League Pass, basketball fans can view all games from the 2019-20 season at either full-length or in condensed form, and an "expansive archive" of some of the NBA's most classic games will also be made available.

To sign up for NFL Game Pass, fans can create an account on the platform's website or on the NFL app. To redeem the NBA League Pass offer, fans can log into their account on NBA.com or the NBA app.

It's a generous concept ... but smart business as well. The NFL has already opted to "play through'' the coronavirus issue by conducting the most newsworthy part of its March business, NFL Free Agency, largely as business as usual - or as close to "usual'' as possible. Right now, the NFL offseason is literally the only game in town.

By inviting fans to join up on these services, more fans of the NFL and the NBA will have something to so ... and even more fans that that might find themselves falling in love with the sport for the very first time.

I mean, the NBA and the NFL can't quite match what I'm getting from Netflix right now via "Tiger King'' ... but it'll have to do.