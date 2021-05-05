Tim Hardaway Jr. Makes History In Mavs' Win Against Heat

Tim Hardaway Jr. tied the Dallas Mavericks' single-game record for made three-pointers in the team's win over the Miami Heat.

DALLAS - Coming off a disappointing loss to the Sacramento Kings, the Dallas Mavericks managed to achieve a 127-113 victory over the Miami Heat. It was a night that featured some history and also flashes of potential from a rookie.

All of the momentum was in the Heat's favor in the opening period. Miami scored a game-high 39 points while converting a staggering 8-of-9 (88.9%) from deep. In fact, they even managed to jump out to a 14-3 lead at the 9:43 mark.

The Mavericks' execution offensively was very strong in the first quarter but they just couldn't get stops. Dallas put up 30 points while going 60% from the field and 42.9% from deep but still found themselves trailing 39-30.

The circumstances dramatically changed before halftime as the Mavericks became hot from deep while the Heat sorely struggled. Dallas went 7-of-16 (43.8%) on their perimeter attempts while Miami was limited to 1-of-11 (9.1%) on their looks.

READ MORE: Dorian Finney-Smith Birthday - But He's Giving Gifts To Mavs

Using their blistering hot perimeter shooting in the second period, the Mavericks' 33 points while the Heat were contained to 15. Dallas managed to build a 63-54 lead at the half despite by double-figures in the early stages of the contest.

Tim Hardaway Jr. was the leading scorer for the Mavericks in the second period with 9 points, but he raised his game further after the half. He contributed over half of Dallas's points during the third quarter with 18 during this stretch.

With Hardaway Jr. elevating his game to such a high level in the third quarter, the Mavericks managed to outscore the Heat by double-figures in consecutive quarters. Dallas gained a 98-77 lead entering the final period as a result.

“Hardaway’s had a terrific year,” Mavericks coach Rick Carlisle said. “He’s been the ultimate team guy.

“He’s had a terrific year and I know that playing in Miami is something that’s important to him. I know it’s special when you go back home"

The game was essentially too far out of reach for the Heat to mount a legitimate comeback effort in the final period. This served as an opportunity for Hardaway Jr. to convert on a couple more three-pointers - helping him to tie the Mavericks' single-game record with 10 on the night.

“When you have been hot like that, had it going, you’re not really focused on any records or anything like that,” Hardaway said. “The game was just coming to me.”

Josh Green provided momentum-changing contributions off-the-bench in 24 minutes. He may have provided just 4 points but also added 4 rebounds, 3 assists, and 3 steals all-the-while making key hustle plays that didn't show up in the box score.

READ MORE: Temper, Temper: Luka Doncic Ruling Upheld; Mavs Star One Away From Suspension

"The guy who changed the game was Josh Green," Carlisle said.

On a night when the Heat went an effective 18-of-41 (43.9%) from the perimeter, the Mavericks took it a step further by converting 22-of-48 (45.8%) of their own.

The contributions that Hardaway Jr. provided in the scoring department (36 points) were quite timely for the Mavericks. The Heat were often using full-court pressure to get the ball out of Luka Doncic's hands and were applying significant defensive pressure within the half-court.

Doncic finished the night with 23 points, 12 rebounds, and 8 assists but turned it over 7 times. He was feeling it from the perimeter as he went 5-of-10 (50.0%) but the Heat's defensive strategy emphasized preventing him from getting downhill with space to operate.

Some of the Mavericks' complementary players in addition to Hardaway Jr. and Brunson stepped up in the scoring department. Jalen Brunson (19), Josh Richardson (17), and Dorian Finney-Smith (12) each chipped in double-figure scoring.

All eyes remain on the Western Conference standings and the Mavericks gaining another victory goes a long way. Dallas currently holds the 5th spot but is tied with the Los Angeles Lakers, who will be without LeBron James for their next two games.

“We’re going day-to-day with what we need to do to prepare for each given game,” Carlisle said. “The players are aware of the standings.

“We’ve got to stay in the present, we’ve got to stay process-oriented and we’ve got to do the things that brings us success.”

The Mavericks return to action on Thursday when they take on the Brooklyn Nets at the AmericanAirlines Center.