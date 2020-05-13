Dallas Basketball
Top Stories
News
Mavs Step Back Podcast
DBcom Boards

Should the Dallas Mavs Lock Down Tim Hardaway Jr.?

BriAmaranthus

DALLAS – Before the COVID-19 induced NBA hold, the Dallas Mavericks were on their way to the playoffs for the first time since 2016. The team was clicking on the court and a surprising leader emerged from the locker room.

Tim Hardaway Jr. answered the call as Mavs’ true third option on the offensive end of the floor as a helper to Kristaps Porzingis and Luka Doncic. The former Knicks swingman looked at ease and at home in Dallas, shooting a career-high 40.7 percent from beyond the arc and bringing needed perimeter defense.

However, it is the intangible passion and energy of the seventh-year shooting guard that emerged as possibly even more impactful for the team.

“Tim is about the right stuff,” coach Rick Carlisle said. “He is a culture guy, he gets onto teammates, and he cares. Guys like him aren’t growing on trees.”

The question remains … As Dallas continues to build to become legit contenders in the Western Conference, will Hardaway Jr. be in a Mavs uniform?

View this post on Instagram

#MFFL

A post shared by Tim Hardaway Jr (@timmyjr10) on

No one knows when NBA free agency will start, how long it will last or where the salary cap will sit. When it does begin, Hardaway Jr., who has an $18 million player option, will have a decision to make: stay with the Mavs or test free agency. The Mavs will also have to decide whether Hardaway Jr. fits in their long-term plan. Indications from owner Mark Cuban appear positive.

“THJ has turned into an elite shooter. He makes us so much better,” said Cuban to Dallasbasketball.com when asked about the possibility of a Hardaway Jr. extension this summer. “Obviously we can see him being around for a long time, and I know he wants to stay.”

The coronavirus pandemic has complicated this year – chaos that may mean it's less attractive to be out there hitting the open market. If Cuban (and his checkbook) offer Hardaway Jr. stability, my guess is, Mavs fans will get to enjoy Hardaway’s three-point prowess for years to come. ... as they build a roster that maybe asks a little less of him while also allowing him to continue to make contributions both tangible and intangible.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Is Luka Doncic Being In Europe Really An Obstacle To Mavs Return?

Is Luka Doncic Being In Europe Really An Obstacle To His Timely COVID-19-Era Return To The Dallas Mavericks?

Mike Fisher

Will The Antetokounmpo-Loving Mavs Chase Another Brother?

The NBA's Dallas Mavericks Love Those Antetokounmpo Brothers. Soon It Will Be Time To Chase Yet Another 'Greek Freak'' Prospect

Mike Fisher

Nowitzki Leads Mother's Day Effort To Feed 2,000 Dallas Kids

Dallas Mavericks Icon Dirk Nowitzki Is Front And Center In Leading A Mother's Day Weekend Effort To Feed 2,000 Dallas Kids

Mike Fisher

Silver: NBA Games With No Fans 'Greatest Challenge Of Our Lives'

Commissioner Adam Silver Talks To NBA Players About Playing Games With No Fans - And About 'The Greatest Challenge Of Our Lives'

Mike Fisher

Whitt's End: How Michael Jordan (& The DUST Chip) Led To Mavs Title

Whitt's End: How Michael Jordan (& The DUST Chip) Led To The Dallas Mavs Title - Plus My DFW Sports Notebook

Richie Whitt

Steve Nash Q&A: On Mavs 'Force of Nature' Cuban & 'Feared' Jordan

No one will ever know the answer to “What if Steve Nash would have stayed with the Dallas Mavericks?' But Nash has answers here to questions about Mark Cuban - and Michael Jordan

BriAmaranthus

Risk Vs. Reward: Mavs Have No Plans To Open Gym, Cuban Says

It's a 'Risk Vs. Reward' Issue, And The NBA's Dallas Mavs Have No Plans To Open Their Practice Gym Just Yet, Owner Mark Cuban Says

Mike Fisher

Risk Vs. Reward: Mavs Have No Plan To Open Gym, Cuban Says

It's a 'Risk Vs. Reward' Issue, And The NBA's Dallas Mavs Have No Plan To Open Their Practice Gym Just Yet, Owner Mark Cuban Says

Mike Fisher

Trae Young on 'Super' Secret to Luka Doncic's Mavs Success

Hawks Trae Young Reveals The 'Super' Secret to Luka Doncic's Success With The Dallas Mavericks

Mike Fisher

‘The Sure Thing’: Mavs Luka Landslide Winner in NBA Survey

‘The Sure Thing’: Dallas Mavericks MVP Luka Doncic is the Landslide Winner in an NBA ‘Young Building-Block’ Survey

Mike Fisher