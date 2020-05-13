DALLAS – Before the COVID-19 induced NBA hold, the Dallas Mavericks were on their way to the playoffs for the first time since 2016. The team was clicking on the court and a surprising leader emerged from the locker room.

Tim Hardaway Jr. answered the call as Mavs’ true third option on the offensive end of the floor as a helper to Kristaps Porzingis and Luka Doncic. The former Knicks swingman looked at ease and at home in Dallas, shooting a career-high 40.7 percent from beyond the arc and bringing needed perimeter defense.

However, it is the intangible passion and energy of the seventh-year shooting guard that emerged as possibly even more impactful for the team.

“Tim is about the right stuff,” coach Rick Carlisle said. “He is a culture guy, he gets onto teammates, and he cares. Guys like him aren’t growing on trees.”

The question remains … As Dallas continues to build to become legit contenders in the Western Conference, will Hardaway Jr. be in a Mavs uniform?

No one knows when NBA free agency will start, how long it will last or where the salary cap will sit. When it does begin, Hardaway Jr., who has an $18 million player option, will have a decision to make: stay with the Mavs or test free agency. The Mavs will also have to decide whether Hardaway Jr. fits in their long-term plan. Indications from owner Mark Cuban appear positive.

“THJ has turned into an elite shooter. He makes us so much better,” said Cuban to Dallasbasketball.com when asked about the possibility of a Hardaway Jr. extension this summer. “Obviously we can see him being around for a long time, and I know he wants to stay.”

The coronavirus pandemic has complicated this year – chaos that may mean it's less attractive to be out there hitting the open market. If Cuban (and his checkbook) offer Hardaway Jr. stability, my guess is, Mavs fans will get to enjoy Hardaway’s three-point prowess for years to come. ... as they build a roster that maybe asks a little less of him while also allowing him to continue to make contributions both tangible and intangible.