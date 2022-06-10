Skip to main content

Source: Jason Terry Interviews Saturday as Jazz Head Coach; Should Mavs Hire?

If Jason Terry doesn’t get the Utah Jazz head coaching job, Dallas Mavericks coach Jason Kidd should consider adding his 2011 championship teammate to his staff.

DALLAS - As the Dallas Mavericks’ offseason continues, the two primary focuses remain on re-signing Jalen Brunson and finding a big-man upgrade through the NBA Draft, free agency or trades. However, Jason Kidd finding some coaching staff replacements isn’t too far down the priority list.

Mavs shooting guard and current NBA G League Grand Rapids Gold coach Jason Terry is set for a Saturday interview with the Utah Jazz for the vacant head coach position, a source tells DallasBasketball.com. A report from The Athletic also states that Terry is under consideration for a number of assistant coach positions as well - though a source tells us Terry’s virtual meeting is for Utah’s top spot only.

Depending on how that plays out … Could he find his way back to Dallas?

Slowly, but surely, the Mavs have worked on bringing back the main members of that 2011 team in some capacity. Dirk Nowitzki is an official team advisor. Kidd is the head coach. Shawn Marion is an ambassador. J.J. Barea and Tyson Chandler have worked with the Mavs’ coaching staff in unofficial roles over the last year. So the idea of Terry coming home is easy to envision.

Last summer, according to multiple reports, Terry was considered to be a “strong candidate” to join the Mavs’ coaching staff before he landed his G League head-coaching gig. A source connected to any Mavs-Terry talks tells DallasBasketball.com that as of yet there’s no news there - maybe understandable as it’s first things first for Terry and the Jazz.

