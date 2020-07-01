Dallas Basketball
Top Stories
News
Mavs Step Back Podcast
DBcom Boards

VIDEO: Luka & Porzingis Lead Mavs Camp 2.0 Practice

Mike Fisher

DALLAS - The Dallas Mavericks began mandatory workouts - "training camp 2.0,'' one might call it - on Wednesday morning, after which coach Rick Carlisle and GM Donnie Nelson discussed the roster, COVID-19, the nature of the workouts, the social-justice fight (see details on Carlisle's involvement here) and the lack of "trepidation'' in moving soon into the bubble in Orlando for the re-boot of the season.

“Never before have we gone through something like this in the NBA,'' Carlisle told the DFW media via a noon-time Zoom conference. (With video courtesy of the Mavs.) "Some people might look at it with trepidation. I look at it with excitement.”

Carlisle joined Nelson in calling the bubble “one of the safest places to be in the United States.'' They talked off the absences for the eight-game "seeding games'' and then the playoffs of Jalen Brunson, Courtney Lee, Dwight Powell and Willie Cauley-Stein, and of a starting lineup that should on most nights/days feature Luka Doncic, Kristaps Porzingis, Tim Hardaway Jr., Dorian Finney-Smith and Seth Curry.

Carlisle mentioned that he has been tested for COVID-19 a total of five times in his seven days back at work. (The bosses report that no players have yet contracted the coronavirus.) These workouts are one-on-one with masked assistant coaches; the club will eventually progress to bigger groups, and after moving to Orlando on July 8, could have as many as three scrimmages against other clubs.

So they know some things, structurally. But much is unknown, leading to Nelson to offer the quip of the day.

"It's a 'sailor's existence,'' Donnie said of the NBA's uncharted waters to come.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Former Mavs Coach Avery Johnson Thinks Mavs Are "Sneaky" Title Contenders

Former Dallas Mavericks Head Coach Avery Johnson Had Some Interesting Thoughts About His Former Team This Week, Naming Them As A Team That Could Potentially "Sneak" Into The Finals During An Interview With CBS Sports.

Matt Galatzan

Mavs Re-Boot Practice Review: The Projected Starting 5

NBA Dallas Mavs Re-Boot Practice Review: Individual Work And A Projected Starting 5 In The Bubble

Mike Fisher

Mavs Coach Carlisle On NBA Anthem Protests: 'We Support Players 100 Percent; It's A Free Country'

Dallas Mavs Coach Rick Carlisle On NBA Anthem Protests: 'We Support Players 100 Percent; It's A Free Country'

Mike Fisher

Can't Boban Simply Be Mavs No. 3 Center?

Amid Depth Concerns For The Dallas Mavericks In The NBA Re-Boot, Why Can't Boban Simply Be The No. 3 Center?

Mike Fisher

Happy 244th Birthday, America - And That Many Sports Candles Worth Celebrating

Happy Birthday, America! At Least We (Sorta) Have Sports - And In DFW And Beyond, 244 Candles Worth Celebrating

Richie Whitt

Carlisle: 'Positivity' On Mavs Chances, But 'Respect' For NBA Challenges

Coach Rick Carlisle Talks Of 'Positivity' As It Regards His Dallas Mavs Chances In the Bubble, But Acknowledges That 'Respect' For The NBA Challenges Are Paramount

Mike Fisher

Disney Distractions: Who's Mavs 'Fun Bunch' In Orlando?

The nightly fireworks, exhilarating roller coasters and prime entertainment will be just a stone's throw away from the Dallas Mavericks when the NBA resumes its season. So let's have some fun guessing at 'Disney Distractions'

BriAmaranthus

Step Back Podcast: Avery Johnson Sees Mavs As 'Sneaky' NBA Contenders

From the NBA 'Orlando Bubble' schedule being released, to Trey Burke coming back, to former Dallas Mavericks head coach Avery Johnson making some eye-opening statements about this year's team, the Mavs Step Back crew covers it all in Episode 63.

Dalton Trigg

Rockets Open As Favorites Over Mavs In Orlando NBA Debut

The First Betting Odds Have Been Released For the NBA's Restart In Orlando, And The Dallas Mavericks Will Begin The Resumed Season As Under Dogs

Matt Galatzan

Former Mavs Forward Justin Anderson Back in NBA With Nets

Former Dallas Mavericks First Round Pick Justin Anderson Is Back In The NBA After Signing With the Brooklyn Nets on Sunday.

Matt Galatzan