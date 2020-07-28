Dallas Basketball
VIDEO: Mavs Porzingis Expresses Regret For Missed Day In Bubble

Mike Fisher

The Dallas Mavericks spent a day without center Kristaps Porzingis, who upon his return to the team in Orlando's NBA’s bubble participated in practice and then engaged in an evening Zoom meeting with DFW media to issue a public mea culpa.

""It was just a mistake from my part,' said Porzingis, the 7-3 center who was not allowed to participate in Sunday's 118-111 scrimmage loss to Indiana because he missed a mandatory coronavirus test on Saturday. "The day off and everything kind of threw me off a little bit ... (Missing time) hurts.''

Coach Rick Carlisle seemed understanding about the gaffe, admitting that he himself nearly missed such an appointment. But he also called it "a cautionary tale,'' hoping his team learns of the cost of such a mistake.

Said Porzingis: "I can’t turn back time. I wish I could. In the future I’ll make sure it won’t happen again.''

Carlisle and the Mavs moved on Monday in preparation for the Tuesday preseason scrimmage against the Sixers (7:30 on FOX Sports Southwest, Mavs.com and 103.3 ESPN) - the final such session before the real thing, Friday's re-boot re-opener against the Houston Rockets.

Porzingis is of course critical to 40-27 Dallas' hopes of climbing in the standings in the eight regular-season games and then advancing in the NBA Playoffs, as he's averaged 19.2 points and 9.5 rebounds in his first Mavs season.

 "We're excited,'' KP said. "We're having fun. It's like another preseason - (though) nobody really loves preseason.''

NOTEBOOK: Carlisle likes the idea of Luka as an award winner - and not just MVP. "Somebody in speculation about NBA Awards had him as Most Improved Player,'' Rick said. "If you look at his stats and what he's established this year as an All-Star starter, it's not a stretch." ... Michael Kidd-Gilchrist and Trey Burke, two late-comers to the bubble, did practice almost in "full'' on Monday. Burke ("in really good shape,'' Carlisle said) will play in the Tuesday scrimmage. Kidd-Gilchrist ("further away,'' the coach said) will not play. ... Carlisle used the word "synergy'' in describing the goal for his two stars. "The synergy between (Doncic and Porzingis) is key. There's been a lot of growth. We'll continue to grow.''

THE FINAL WORD: "We had a good practice. We went hard. We were physical. Things are moving in a good direction. ... The game Friday is really staring us in the face.'' - Rick Carlisle.

