Probable Luka and Welcoming Back Cauley-Stein: Mavs GAMEDAY at Bulls

BriAmaranthus

The shorthanded Dallas Mavericks face the Chicago Bulls on their final game of a four-game road trip tonight.

However, they may have to do it without stars Luka Doncic and Kristaps Porzingis. Birthday Guy Doncic sat in Sunday’s beat-down of the Minnesota Timberwolves after he struggled through Friday’s game against the Miami Heat. Without Doncic, Porzingis carried the Mavs, tying his season-high with 38 points vs. the Timberwolves. After logging 37 minutes, Porzingis (load management) may sit the second night of the back-to-back.

But Doncic is now "probable'' according the the Mavs game notes and KP - "Enjoying Life at The 5'' - says he wants to play. So we will monitor ...

It could end up being perfect timing for 7-footer Willie Cauley-Stein to re-enter the picture, after missing the last five games due to personal reasons. The former top-10 NBA Draft pick has only played in nine games for Dallas but might be needed tonight. The big man is averaging 5.6 points and 4.6 rebounds per game while shooting 67.6 percent from the field.

In the thick of playoff contention, sitting at seventh in the Western Conference, it is essential that the Mavs take care of business in Chicago.

Luka Madness Rampant in Chicago: It is safe to say the 21-year old Slovenian star has a fan base in Chicago. The night before the game, fans got a little unruly give the chance to get Doncic’s autograph.

Numbers to Know: Dallas has won five of the last seven games. The Bulls need a win after losing 10 of their last 11 games.

Game Time: 7 p.m. CT

Location: United Center, Chicago, Illinois

TV/Radio: FSSW, 103.3 FM, Univision, 1270 AM (Spanish)

Records: Mavericks (37-24, 7th in the West, Bulls (20-40, 11th in the East)

Betting line: Dallas is a 5.5-point favorite with a 224 game total over/under.

Injury update: Mavs- Luka Doncic day-to-day (thumb), Jalen Brunson: OUT (shoulder), Dwight Powell: out for season (Achilles).

Bulls- Kris Dunn: OUT (knee), Chandler Hutchinson: OUT (shoulder), Luke Kornet: OUT (ankle) and Max Strus OUT (knee), Lauri Markkanen: Doubtful (pelvis injury), Otto Porter Jr.: Questionable (foot fracture). 

No. 1-1
MavsFanRy
MavsFanRy

The Bulls injury report reads like "We are tanking". With no Luka or KP or JB or DP we will be very thin at PG and C tonight. If one didn't look at our record they might think we were tanking too.

