Dallas Basketball
Top Stories
News
Mavs Step Back Podcast
DBcom Boards

21 Candles: The Mavs Luka Doncic And The Fire That Will Test Gold

TJ Macias

Ignis aurum probat, miseria fortes homines.

The motto of the Prometheus Society, a high IQ society similar to the likes of MENSA, delves from the first three words of the Latin quotation by Roman Stoic philosopher Seneca the Younger: Ignis aurum probat. Those words and their meaning bite as they tip-toe along a fine line of pretense and acrid even before people learn their meaning.

Ignis aurum probat.

Fire tests gold.

Those ancient words reflect and manage to penetrate the image of a young man standing directly and unapologetically on the path to greatness, a young man who has loosely played with those words years before he even reached adulthood. 

It is February 28, and Luka Doncic turns 21. But as far as birthdays go, Doncic didn’t really have the time to reflect on this particular milestone, considering that he doesn’t actually believe it to be a milestone.

“In my country adulthood is 18,” the Slovenian wunderkind told the Dallas Morning News’ Brad Townsend when asked about what turning 21 meant to him.

Although his birthday may just act as another day in Doncic’s eyes, today isn’t just another day. It’s a game day. A game day that sees the fierce Mavericks’ Golden Goose with his left thumb in a disappearing, reappearing splint after sustaining an injury during the Mavericks win over the San Antonio Spurs. As of right now, Doncic is listed as questionable for tonight’s road game against the Miami Heat.

Fire tests gold.

It was against the Heat when Doncic went down with a sprained right ankle on the night of December 14, an injury that caused Luka to miss a significant amount of time on the floor.

While questionable as we write this, it’s hard - as noted here in our Mavs-Heat gameday preview - to believe that Doncic won’t go before the 2,500 Slovenians who traveled 5,000 miles to witness the third matchup between their most famous homegrown athletes: Doncic and Heat guard Goran Dragic.

Ignis aurum probat.

It’s hard to deny the fact that Doncic will want to avenge Dallas’ 122-118 overtime loss to the Heat the night his ankle managed to fail him, even if it means running the risk of exacerbating that wounded thumb of his. 

“I don’t use it a lot, my left hand,” Doncic said to Townsend. “So, I’m glad it’s on the right one.”

While the birthday boy may joke about his injury, it’s no laughing matter to the fans who cringe whenever their beloved Luka is bullied on the court, an occurrence that seems to happen quite a bit. Take note to the fresh facial-slash-ear scratch that the guard sported following Wednesday’s silencing of the Spurs. It was a night that saw the then-20-year-old record his 21 career triple-double, a feat that seemed to reflect the tone and texture of an age that seemingly means nothing to Doncic. Opponents are out for blood.

Ignis aurum probat, miseria fortes homines.

Allow me to give the English translation in full: “As gold is tempered by fire, so strong men are tempered by suffering.”

Every scratch, every ankle sprain, every creak and crackle of a muscle, every shadow of a possible aggravated injury only seems to purify Doncic just as fire purifies gold in order to increase its value – making him all the deadlier on the court and to his opponents. Let the nails fall and the blood flow: suffering will only refine his character and feed the beast within the boy. And what’s scary about all this?

He’s only 21.

Bring on the fire. 

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Cuban Mavs NBA Protest is a Victory Either Way

It's Completely Possible The Dallas Mavericks Win Their Official Protest. However, Replaying The Final 9.5 seconds Isn't The Point.

BriAmaranthus

by

MavsFanRy

A Slovenian Show as Birthday Boy Luka Doncic (and his Thumb) Meet Dragic: Mavs GAMEDAY at Miami

Luka Doncic And The Dallas Mavericks Downplayed His Thumb Injury But He Is Listed As 'Questionable'. Will He Play at Miami On His Birthday?

BriAmaranthus

by

MavsFanRy

Whitt's End: A Kidd Vs. Luka Mavs Comp, and A Self-Inflicted Wound

Whitt's End: We Are Old Enough To Have Lived Through A Lot Of Dallas Mavericks Stuff, So ... Our Kidd Vs. Luka Mavs Comp, and A Self-Inflicted MFFL Wound

Richie Whitt

NBA Playoffs Are Near: 3 Things on the Dallas Mavs’ To-Do List

The Chemistry Between Luka Doncic And Kristaps Porzingis Is Bubbling But Will It Be Enough For The Dallas Mavs' NBA Playoff Push?

BriAmaranthus

by

MavsFanRy

Mavs Report: Brunson Will Try To Play With Torn Labrum Before Surgery

A Dallas Mavericks Report Says Guard Jalen Brunson Will Try To Play The Rest of the NBA Season With A Torn Labrum Before Undergoing Offseason Surgery

Mike Fisher

Doncic and Porzingis Lead Mavs Past Spurs 109-103

Led by their young star duo, the Dallas Mavericks took care of business on the road against their division rival San Antonio Spurs 109-103

Matt Galatzan

by

MavsFanRy

Exclusive: Mavs and Hardaway Jr. Have Mutual Interest in Long-Term Extension

Tim Hardaway Jr. is loving his time with the Dallas Mavericks, while also putting up elite shooting numbers. Could a contract extension be coming for Hardaway Jr. this summer?

Dalton Trigg

by

Ct33

Luka Doncic on 'History Watch': Mavs GAMEDAY at San Antonio

Dallas Mavericks Star Luka Doncic has a chance to make History Against a 'Desperate' Spurs Team tonight in San Antonio.

BriAmaranthus

Mavs Step Back Pod Ep. 57: Doncic and Porzingis Chemistry, and 'Falling in Love' with Hardaway

This week, Dalton Trigg and Matt Galatzan discuss Luka Doncic and Kristaps Porzingis gelling at the perfect time, Mark Cuban's NBA protest of the Mavs-Hawks game, Tim Hardaway Jr.'s elite shooting, and much, much more!

Dalton Trigg

'Not Growing On Trees': Hardaway At Home As He Leads Mavs To Win

Luka Doncic calls Tim Hardaway Jr. "underrated.'' Rick Carlisle says Players Like Him Are 'Not Growing On Trees': THJ Is At Home at the AAC As He Leads the Dallas Mavericks To A Win

BriAmaranthus

by

Ctj