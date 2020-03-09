Dallas Basketball
Top Stories
News
Mavs Step Back Podcast
DBcom Boards

WATCH: Bloodied Luka Doncic Refs Complaint - Mavs Are 'Playing 5-on-8'

Mike Fisher

DALLAS - Luka Doncic admitted earlier this season that despite his "passion for winning,'' when it comes to dealing with NBA referees, he's got to "learn to calm myself down and go to the next play."

But then you get hit in the mouth - literally and figuratively in Sunday's 112-109 collapse against the Indiana Pacers at the AAC (game story here) - and your bloodied mouth gets in the way of your education.

Doncic's battle with the officials reached the first of its three peaks during the game, when a collision with Victor Oladipo resulted in Luka's sustaining a cut that caused bleeding from his mouth.

“He can’t f---ing hit me in the mouth!” Doncic shouted at the officials.

It continued when DallasBasketball.com's Matthew Postins captured video of Doncic's locker-room walk through the postgame tunnel when Luka muttered that the Mavs were "playing five against eight (five opponents and three refs) every game now.''

And it continued some more when Doncic met the media in the Mavs locker room, the 21-year-old All-Star saying, “I got hit in the face. That should be a foul. They should look at it. I think the rule is when you get hit in the face they look at it to see if it’s flagrant or not, right? I got hit in the face three times. Two of them was not a foul.”

Doncic said he took a knee to the jaw in the game, a blow that actually required a medical examination.

"One was a knee to the face, then they didn’t review any of it,'' Luka said. "“I got an X-ray during halftime but it was OK.''

The Mavs have engaged in some contentious behavior recently involving the NBA officials, most recently owner Mark Cuban getting his $500,000 worth. On Sunday, coach Rick Carlisle opted for a slightly elevated road, noting that the Pacers played Doncic (and Kristaps Porzingis, who managed to shoot 3-for-17 for nine points) "physically.''

There is no denying that 39-26 Dallas played poorly down the stretch here, getting outscored 8-0 to close, missing free throws and orchestrating poor possessions. Luka Doncic (good for a 36-10-8 line that wasn't quite enough) and his frustration is partly due to that ... and in his defense - finable though his comments might be - his frustration is likely partly also due to the fact that his remarks are stained by his own blood.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Luka and the Mavs Lose Hard-Fought Game to Pacers, 112-109, Snapping Four-Game Home Winning Streak

Luka Doncic was unable to make a couple of last-second heaves from three to tie the game, and the Dallas Mavericks (39-26) lost to the Indiana Pacers (39-25) in heartbreaking fashion -- something they've experienced a lot of this season.

Dalton Trigg

Can Kristaps Porzingis continue his excellence?Dallas Mavs GAMEDAY vs. Indiana Pacers

Reigning Western Conference Player Of The Week, Kristaps Porzingis, Is Playing Lights Out As The Dallas Mavs Host The Indiana Pacers.

BriAmaranthus

Death of ‘Plan Powder’: Mavs Shouldn’t Sacrifice ‘Get-Better’ Moves Now for Later Dreams

With the NBA 'Player Empowerment Era' in Full Swing, the Dallas Mavs must focus more on the here-and-now rather than what might or might not happen in the future.

Dalton Trigg

Mavs Extend Home Win Streak With 121-96 Domination of Grizzlies

The Dallas Mavericks Extended Their Home Winning Streak to Four Games on Friday Night, Blowing Out the Memphis Grizzlies 121-96

Matt Galatzan

Mavs Owner Cuban Fined $500K For Anti-NBA Refs Rant As Protest is Denied

Dallas Mavericks Owner Mark Cuban Is No Stranger To NBA Fines, And Thanks to His Rant Against Officiating, Here Comes A Whopper

Mike Fisher

by

BallisLife

Dallas Mavs Protest denied, Mark Cuban fined, but it’s still a win

Dallas Mavs Coach Rick Carlisle Believes The Protest Will Improve The Game In the Long Run.

BriAmaranthus

"Questionable" Luka Doncic with Illness: Dallas Mavs GAMEDAY vs. Memphis Grizzlies

The Mavs Report that Doncic is Questionable Due to an Illness, So the Duel Between Duos May Have to Wait.

BriAmaranthus

Mavs Step Back Ep. 58: Luka vs. Zion, and Porzingis Playing MVP-Level Basketball

This week, we recap Luka Doncic's first duel with Zion Williamson and Kristaps Porzingis playing out of his mind over the last month. Also, what's the 'playoff ceiling' for this Mavs team?

Dalton Trigg

'The Numbers Game': Which Mavs and Other DFW Sports Stars 'Wore It Best'?

It's One of Our Favorite Parlor Games: 'The Numbers Game.' One Jersey Number for One Standout. Which Mavs and Other DFW Sports Stars 'Wore It Best'?

Richie Whitt

by

flycolonel

Video Exclusive: A Scouting Report on Luka and Zion - Via Cowboys Ex Dez Bryant

WATCH: The Stars Sparkled at the AAC As Luka and Zion Took The Court - And NFL Star Dez Bryant Visited With CowboysSI.com

Mike Fisher

by

BallisLife