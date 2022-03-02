WATCH: Luka Doncic Skies for Major Put-Back Dunk vs. Lakers

As the 2021-2022 season rolls on, keep up with all news as it relates to the Dallas Mavericks right here with our DallasBasketball.com NBA Tracker.

The Dallas Mavericks have been connected to a number of different players around the league in NBA trade rumors and speculation, including Detroit Pistons' Jerami Grant, Indiana Pacers' Myles Turner, Atlanta Hawks' John Collins, Boston Celtics' Marcus Smart, Portland Trail Blazers' CJ McCollum and more.

Here at DallasBasketball.com, we will keep you up to date on all Mavs-related trade rumors, reports and speculation as the February 10 trade deadline approaches.

MAR 1: 'Air Luka' Makes an Appearance

If there were any doubts about Michael Jordan transferring some of his powers over to Luka Doncic during the NBA All-Star break, there may not be any now, as Doncic dropped jaws with this massive put-back dunk over Lakers center Dwight Howard.

This play came just one possession after Doncic got pushed in the back by Russell Westbrook on a drive, but didn't get the call. Instead of taking his frustrations out of the officials this time, Doncic decided to take it out on the rim. From that moment on, Dallas gained all the momentum in the first half.

FEB 26: Anthony Davis Out For 4-5 Weeks

According to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnaroski, Los Angeles Lakers big man Anthony Davis will be out for an extended period of time with the NBA season entering its final stretch.

“The Lakers dropped to 27-32 with Friday’s loss to the Clippers, ninth in the Western Conference and playing without Davis for what sources told ESPN are likely another four to five weeks with a right mid-foot sprain,” said Woj.

This means that Davis is likely to miss both games in March where the Lakers play the Dallas Mavericks. The first of those two meetings will be on Tuesday night. Davis has played in just 37 games this season, averaging 23.1 points, 9.7 rebounds, 2.9 assists and 2.3 blocks per game.

FEB 24: Mavs Sign Moses Wright to Two-Way

According to a report from The Athletic, the Dallas Mavericks are signing Moses Wright to a two-way contact. The 23-year-old forward played his college ball at Georgia Tech, where he averaged 10 points and five rebounds per game over four seasons. Wright won the AAC Player of the Year award during his senior season.

Wright was previously with the Los Angeles Clippers and their G-League affiliate, the Agua Caliente Clippers. Wright will likely spend a lot of time in Frisco with the Texas Legends. The 6-9 big man averaged 17.6 points per game while shooting 58 percent from the field and 41 percent from deep in the G-League. Wright