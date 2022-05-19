Skip to main content

WATCH: Warriors’ Steph Curry Dances On Mavericks During Game 1 Blowout

Warriors' Stephen Curry had too much fun mocking the Dallas Mavericks early in the third quarter.

Game 1 of the Western Conference Finals did not go as planned for the Dallas Mavericks. The Mavericks opened the seven-game series with a disappointing 112-87 defeat at the hands of the Golden State Warriors inside the Chase Center Wednesday night. 

The Mavericks trailed the Warriors 54-45 during the first half, but Golden State took command of the game in the third quarter. The Warriors scored a game-high 34 points in the third. With every basket, Golden State started to feel more comfortable about winning Game 1.

The highlight of the Warriors' rising confidence took place at the 9:29 mark of the third quarter. The Mavericks tried to trap Stephen Curry on the right side of the baseline, but the two-time league MVP escaped with an over-the-head pass to Draymond Green.

Green reconnected with Curry seconds after receiving the pass, who drilled a triple to put the Warriors ahead 64-47. Curry then danced his way down the court following the made 3-point field goal.

"We've got to play better," Doncic said during his post-game press conference. "That's it. We've got to play tougher. We've got to play better. Just like the Phoenix series. After Game 1 — we've got to learn from there. Game 2 was the same as Game 1, so we've got to learn from that, and we've got to come out and play harder and play better."

Curry finished the game with a team-best 21 points while shooting 7-for-16 from the field. The eight-time All-Star was one of seven players who scored in double figures Wednesday night for Golden State. Doncic led the Mavericks with a team-best 20 points while Spencer Dinwiddie added 17 off the bench.

We just witnessed in the second round what can happen when Doncic senses that he is being disrespected. Perhaps this Curry moment will lead to a special bounce-back performance for Doncic and the Mavs in Game 2 on Friday night.

