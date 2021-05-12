WATCH Luka Doncic Body Slam - Injury Update: Dallas Mavs Donuts

Tuesday’s result: Memphis Grizzlies 133, Dallas Mavericks 104 ... and we've got Mavs Donuts - with a new Luka Watch ...

DONUT 1: COMPREHENSIVE CATASTROPHE This was no fluke.

This was a shocking beatdown by a short-handed Grizzlies’ team that was playing the second night of a back-to-back, but also playing with more energy and desperation. Memphis – without star center Jonas Valanciunas – simply played harder, better. The Grizzlies earned the tipped rebounds, grabbed the loose balls and thoroughly embarrassed a Mavs team that came out flat in a situation that called for max effort.

READ MORE: Doncic & Mavs Mauled By Grizzlies, Fall In West Standings

Said coach Rick Carlisle, “I didn’t feel like there was a collective will to win for 48 minutes.”

Inexcusable.

DONUT 2: SURPRISING ROUT The 29-point defeat is Dallas’ largest since it lost by 31 to the Warriors on Feb. 4. With his team non-competitive, Carlisle waved the white flag and emptied the bench with eight minutes remaining.

DONUT 3: LOUSY LUKA You’ll be hard-pressed to find a worse game this season from Luka Doncic. In the same building where he hit his game-winning “Luka Leaner” April 14, he finished with more turnovers (five) than baskets (four). He front-rimmed a wide-open, one-foot bunny, clanged all four 3-pointers and twice was stripped of his dribble in the open court to fuel easy Memphis transition layups.

Conceded Doncic: “That game was obviously one of the worst I’ve ever played,” Doncic said. “I’ve got to be better than that.

“That game today is on me. I wasn’t here. I wasn’t myself.''

DONUT 4: BEST PLAYER ON THE COURT ... Was Memphis’ Dylan Brooks. He was passionate, borderline angry. He was committed. He was relentless, willing his team to play up-tempo. His steal-and-dunk from Luka pushed Memphis’ lead to 102-82 and sealed the deal early in the fourth.

DONUT 5: STAGNANT OFFENSE Carlisle’s move to insert Boban Marjanovic in the fourth quarter didn’t exactly spark his team. On one particularly ugly possession Boban got the ball on the low block and held it with one hand, but his four teammates all stood stationary beyond the 3-point line.

Not exactly how Carlisle – or any basketball coach – would draw it up.

DONUT 6: JA DROPPING Grizzlies’ guard Ja Morant’s quickness and athleticism makes him almost unguardable. When he’s making three 3-pointers like Tuesday night, forget about it. He and Brooks combined for 46 points.

DONUT 7: SCARY SPILL Chasing his own clumsy turnover, Doncic wound up diving over an advertising billboard and splatting hip-first onto a cement floor normally occupied by primo seats.

Good news: Luka only played 25 minutes. Bad news: He’s not 100-percent sure about playing against the Pelicans Wednesday night in Dallas.

“We will see how it is tomorrow,” he said.

Really ... the audio all by itself is scary ...

Breath = held.

DONUT 8: POWELL POW! Dwight Powell had an early night as he was ejected in the fourth quarter for a Flagrant 2 foul on Memphis’ Brandon Clarke. Trying to block Clarke’s shot in the lane, Powell missed the ball and instead whacked him squarely in the mug. It wasn’t intentional, but that didn’t make it harmless. Ouch.

DONUT 9: INJURY UPDATES While Kristaps Porzingis is expected to return against New Orleans, the Mavs will likely be without sharpshooter J.J. Redick after he re-injured his balky right heel in the second quarter.

READ MORE: Porzingis And Carlisle Offer Injury Update For Dallas Mavs

DONUT 10: THREES, PLEASE Just tell me which team had the better 3-point shooting percentage and I can impeccably tell you which team wins Mavs games. The Grizzlies shot 48 percent; Mavs 31. Easy, right? Dallas is now 31-0 when it has the better percentage and 9-29 when it doesn’t.

DONUT 11: SILVER LINING Mavs will beat the Pelicans. Why? Because after double-digit losses this season the Mavs are 10-4, that’s why.

DONUT 12: THE FINAL WORD No time to cry over spilled milk.

Now with their designs on fifth place in the West in self-inflicted peril, Mavs have an even bigger must-win Wednesday night against a limping Pelicans team that will be without Zion Williamson and potentially Brandon Ingram. Hopefully they learned Tuesday night what happens if you take any opponent lightly.

“We’ve got to get ready, it’s a quick turnaround,” said Carlisle. “We know we’ve got to do better. We’ve got to bear down.”