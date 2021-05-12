Doncic After Memphis Loss: ‘Worst I've Ever Played’; Porzingis to return?

The Dallas Mavericks embarrassed themselves on Tuesday night, falling 133-104 to the Memphis Grizzlies and dropping down to sixth place in the Western Conference.

Mavericks star Luka Doncic had an off-night, scoring a season-low 12 points on a 4-of-16 shooting night. After the game, Doncic accepted responsibility for the Mavs’ poor performance:

"That game was obviously one of the worst I ever played."

With only three games left, the Mavericks are fighting to avoid the playoff play-in scenario, and they will need all the help they can get.

One player the Mavs won’t be able to rely on is shooting guard JJ Redick who has been officially ruled out for Wednesday’s matchup against the Pelicans due to a right heel injury which has already cost him 21 games so far.

READ MORE: Porzingis Finally Returns? Mavs vs. Pelicans GAMEDAY

As for Mavs star Kristaps Porzingis, he is currently listed as questionable and could be set to return for the tilt with the Pelicans.

READ MORE: Dallas Mavs' Kristaps Porzingis Denies Off-Court Issues With Luka Doncic

Now let's hear Mavs talk:

Doncic on his rough night:

“That game is on me. I wasn’t here. I wasn’t myself. We’ve got to bounce back, but that game was obviously one of the worst games I’ve ever played and I’ve got to be better.”

Doncic after tumbling into concrete right before halftime:

"Now it's worse when you get cold, so we'll see how it is tomorrow."

Head coach Rick Carlisle on the loss:

“Nobody really played well. I don’t think there’s anybody that’s happy with the way they played. We’ve got to win and lose as a team, so we’ve just got to get together and do a lot better tomorrow night.”

Carlisle on the team’s effort:

It wasn’t good enough. We had stretches where we played well, but it didn’t feel like there was a collective will for 48 minutes.”

Carlisle on Redick’s injury:

“He’s been going through this for a while now, so he knows his body.”

On Wednesday night, Dallas will have an opportunity to turn things around when they face the New Orleans Pelicans at home. The game is scheduled to tip-off at 8:00 PM CST.

CONTINUE READING: Doncic & Mavs Mauled By Grizzlies, Fall In West Standings