WATCH: Mavs' Luka Doncic Throws Down Massive Dunk vs. Blazers

Luka Doncic just keeps on dunking this season. The Dallas Mavericks are a lot more fun to watch when he's doing it.

As the Dallas Mavericks poured in the points in the third quarter of Friday night's matchup with the Portland Trail Blazers, Luka Doncic showed off his hops with a massive dunk that got the American Airlines Center crowd buzzing.

Through three quarters, Doncic had 33 points, six rebounds and nine assists. His running mate Christian Wood joined him with scoring over 30 points as well. Given that the Mavs play the Cleveland Cavaliers on the second night of a back-to-back on Saturday.

This isn't the first time Doncic has showed off his 'sneaky' athleticism, as he's been opening eyes with energetic dunks all season. He had his moments last season as well, including a crazy put-back dunk over then-Los Angeles Lakers center Dwight Howard.

