WATCH: President Obama Meets Mavs NBA All-Star Luka Doncic - And Roasts Jason Kidd

The 2020 All-Star Weekend is here and Dallas Mavericks superstar Luka Doncic is quite the drawing card - so much so that President Barack Obama wants in on the action.

Luka is in the NBA All-Star Game and the stage is in Chicago. That's Obama territory (and Michael Jordan awaits, too; read on). Little wonder that the President might wander into the NBA Cares event to shake some hands.

Courtesy of Brad Townsend of the Dallas Morning News, we get a good look at the greeting ... and Brad's sharp ear picks up the interaction when former Dallas Mavericks superstar Jason Kidd enters the circle.

"Don’t listen to J-Kidd when it comes to shooting,'' says the President to Doncic, demonstrating his own BBIQ.

The President also called Doncic "fantastic.''

Meanwhile, onto the NBA family ....

"It's going to be obviously something amazing,'' said Luka about meeting Jordan for the first time. ... though we're not sure it tops meeting a President of the United States.

Doncic has an official connection with MJ as he's signed on with Jordan Brand. ... who knew what they were doing when they recruited as a "spokesmodel'' the 20-year-old MVP candidate.

The Mavs sophomore's season averages are at 28.8 points, 9.5 rebounds, and 8.7 assists, and he is scheduled to start for Team LeBron in this weekend's All-Star Game. He's engaging in festivities today in Chicago.

And what does Jordan himself think of Luka? Per B/R Kicks:

“Luka is a phenomenal player, and at such a young age,'' Jordan said. He’s demonstrating skill it takes many guys years to develop. It will be incredible to watch him continue to advance in the league.”

"Incredible'' ... "Amazing'' ... "Fantastic'' ... and a Presidential meet-and-greet to top it all off. And it's only Friday!