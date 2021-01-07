When Is Mavs' Porzingis Coming Back?

Dallas Mavericks big man Kristaps Porzingis is listed out vs. the Denver Nuggets, but is inching towards a return to the floor. Coach Rick Carlisle expects to see him sooner rather than later:

“In terms of a timetable we're not talking weeks,'' Carlisle said on Wednesday. "We're talking sometime in the next week, week and a half. If all things go well, there's a chance we could see him playing."

Porzingis, who suffered a torn meniscus during the first round of the 2020 playoffs against the Los Angeles Clippers, has been able to participate fully in all of this past week's practices and will look to make an immediate impact for the Mavericks, who are presently 3-4.

The Latvian star averaged 20.4 points and 9.5 rebounds prior to his injury in his first season with the Mavericks.

Many players have stepped up in his absence. Center Willie Cauley-Stein, who started the last game against the Rockets and put up 15 points, seven rebounds, and two assists in the Mavericks 113-100 win, is one of those. Another bright spot was Tim Hardaway Jr., who scored 30 points off the bench.

Mavericks superstar Luka Doncic had some positive words on Cauley-Stein's first start of the season.

"He was great,'' Luka said. "He was great the whole game. He was open. This offseason, he's been practicing. He's been doing great stuff. We're really happy to have him."

The Mavericks will aim to return to .500 and build upon their win over Houston when they face the Denver Nuggets on Thursday night. Once again, they will have to do it without Porzingis. ... and they'll play Orlando this weekend with KP also sitting. But after that ... sooner rather than later.