Which Stars are Out? Mavs vs. Bucks Gameday

The Dallas Mavericks finished the 2021 preseason against the defending NBA champion Milwaukee Bucks on the road. After looking sharp and crushing the Charlotte Hornets, 127-59, the Mavs will rest a few stars to conclude the road trip.

INJURY REPORT: For Dallas; Luka Dončić (rest), Tim Hardaway Jr. (rest), Kristaps Porzingis (rest), Reggie Bullock (not with the team), Tyrell Terry (not with the team) will all be out.

Milwaukee has not submitted its player status yet.

FLASHBACK: Mavericks head coach Jason Kidd coached Milwaukee from 2014-18, posting a record of 139-152 (.478) with the franchise while leading the Bucks to multiple postseason appearances (2015, 2017)

FUN FACT: Dallas' 68-point win over Charlotte in their third preseason game was the biggest preseason win by an NBA team over another NBA team since 1995.

ODDS: The Mavs, Bucks odds have not been released yet.

RECORDS: DALLAS MAVERICKS (3-0) at MILWAUKEE BUCKS (1-3)

WHEN: Friday, October 15, 2021, at 7 p.m. CT

LOCATION: Fiserv Forum (Milwaukee, WI)

TV/RADIO: BSSW, 97.1 The Eagle (KEGL)

NEXT: The Mavericks' first regular-season game is Oct. 21 against the Atlanta Hawks.

FINAL WORD: Center Dwight Powell after the Mavs blowout victory over the Charlotte Hornets:

“I think one of the big focuses for us has been chemistry, moving the ball, sharing the ball. We have a lot of talented guys who can score in a lot of different ways. And obviously, Luka, even if he doesn’t make every single shot, the threat he presents is huge and that creates opportunities for everyone else. He affects the game in so many ways."