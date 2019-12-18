Woj: Mavs Want to Trade for 'Big, Physical Presence' - But What's the Bait?

We know the NBA’s trade deadline isn’t until February 6, but if we’re already talking about MVP favorites (a vote which is even further off), then we can be allowed an early look at a couple of trade possibilities - especially now that ESPN NBA insider Adrian Wojnarowski is mentioning the Dallas Mavericks' trade-minded desires.

Woj and Zach Lowe discussed what we suppose we could term "a rumor on the Woj & Lowe Trade Special. Wojnarowski specifically noted the Mavs are looking for a big man to “put beside” Kristaps Porzingis, then mentioned that the type of player Dallas is looking for is someone like Montrezl Harrel and Andre Drummond.

Harrel is with the Clippers and is averaging 19 points and 7.6 rebounds. Drummond is with the Pistons and at 17.7 points and 16.6 rebounds per. DallasBasketball.com has thrown out an assortment of other ideas, including the pursuit of Drummond teammate Blake Griffin and the examination of guys a level down from there, some of them more "physical and big'' than others.

These are fun thoughts; KP and Drummond, it seems, are pals, Drummond responding on social media with a humble laugh after getting dunked on by KP in Mexico City ...

Now to get serious. The issue that gets too-often ignored in such media discussions: What is Dallas willing and able to sacrifice in trade? Consider what our Dalton Trigg tossed out in his Griffin thoughts:

Translated: Woj's idea includes one big name on one side ... and the Mavs are going to wish to give up lesser lights.

Courtney Lee is an easy call. Tim Hardaway Jr. is playing well enough to make his potential inclusion a tough call.

We can fairly speculate that Courtney Lee will probably be somewhere else by the second week in February. Why? Because Dallas has been trying to swap him for months, including the summer trade talks for Andre Iguodala.

The facts on Lee: He is 34 years old, he’s only played in seven of the Mavericks’ 25 games so far this season, and he’s the third-highest-paid player on the team. He’s making nearly $12.7 million, and he’s in the final year of his contract. In some situations, the Mavericks might have considered a buyout of Lee just to create a roster spot for a younger player with upside. However, in a year like this one, when expectations and aspirations are higher, a $12.7-million expiring contract is a fine trade chip. When losing (tanking) teams start to dump longer contracts (and even some nice draft picks) in favor of expiring contracts, you can bet the Mavericks will be opportunistic.

The facts on Hardaway: He is currently a starter, and he’s been playing lights out. Over the last 12 games, he’s shooting 52 percent from the floor, 44 percent from three, and he’s averaging nearly 17 points per game (to go along with 2.1 assists, 1.1 steals, and 2.6 rebounds).

Coach Rick Carlisle, in short, talks of highly valuing Hardaway.

There are a few things to consider, though. The first thing is this: Hardaway is the second-highest-paid player on the Mavericks (behind the recently maxed Porzingis). He’s making over $20 mil this year. He also has a player option for next year, which would pay him another $19 million.

This brings us to multiple new considerations. Do the Mavericks believe that his current production, maybe the best of his entire career, is an outlier, or has Tim finally found a permanent new gear? Sustainable or not, do the Mavericks believe that this current production is worth paying the full $40 million if Hardaway Jr. picks up his option? Oh, and will Hardaway Jr. pick up his player option in the first place?

It’s tough to lose a valuable asset for nothing, which could happen if Hardaway Jr. opts out. It seems unlikely that he’d pass up $19 mil at this point in his career. There have been a lot of times during his current contract that the Knicks were ridiculed for overpaying him in the first place. The Mavericks haven’t dealt with criticism there because his money, along with Lee’s contract, are seen as necessary evils to acquire Porzingis.

And now? Assuming the Mavs are indeed looking to add a "big, physical presence'' next to Porzingis via trade, there will be more necessary evils. Because the inclusion of Lee and Hardaway can likely only start the talks and probably cannot close the deals.