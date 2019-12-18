Dallas Basketball
Top Stories
News
Game Day
Mavs Step Back Podcast

Woj: Mavs Want to Trade for 'Big, Physical Presence' - But What's the Bait?

Steven Kilpatrick

We know the NBA’s trade deadline isn’t until February 6, but if we’re already talking about MVP favorites (a vote which is even further off), then we can be allowed an early look at a couple of trade possibilities - especially now that ESPN NBA insider Adrian Wojnarowski is mentioning the Dallas Mavericks' trade-minded desires.

Woj and Zach Lowe discussed what we suppose we could term "a rumor on the Woj & Lowe Trade Special. Wojnarowski specifically noted the Mavs are looking for a big man to “put beside” Kristaps Porzingis, then mentioned that the type of player Dallas is looking for is someone like Montrezl Harrel and Andre Drummond.

Harrel is with the Clippers and is averaging 19 points and 7.6 rebounds. Drummond is with the Pistons and at 17.7 points and 16.6 rebounds per. DallasBasketball.com has thrown out an assortment of other ideas, including the pursuit of Drummond teammate Blake Griffin and the examination of guys a level down from there, some of them more "physical and big'' than others.

These are fun thoughts; KP and Drummond, it seems, are pals, Drummond responding on social media with a humble laugh after getting dunked on by KP in Mexico City ...

Now to get serious. The issue that gets too-often ignored in such media discussions: What is Dallas willing and able to sacrifice in trade? Consider what our Dalton Trigg tossed out in his Griffin thoughts:

Translated: Woj's idea includes one big name on one side ... and the Mavs are going to wish to give up lesser lights.

Courtney Lee is an easy call. Tim Hardaway Jr. is playing well enough to make his potential inclusion a tough call.

We can fairly speculate that Courtney Lee will probably be somewhere else by the second week in February. Why? Because Dallas has been trying to swap him for months, including the summer trade talks for Andre Iguodala.

The facts on Lee: He is 34 years old, he’s only played in seven of the Mavericks’ 25 games so far this season, and he’s the third-highest-paid player on the team. He’s making nearly $12.7 million, and he’s in the final year of his contract. In some situations, the Mavericks might have considered a buyout of Lee just to create a roster spot for a younger player with upside. However, in a year like this one, when expectations and aspirations are higher, a $12.7-million expiring contract is a fine trade chip. When losing (tanking) teams start to dump longer contracts (and even some nice draft picks) in favor of expiring contracts, you can bet the Mavericks will be opportunistic.

The facts on Hardaway: He is currently a starter, and he’s been playing lights out. Over the last 12 games, he’s shooting 52 percent from the floor, 44 percent from three, and he’s averaging nearly 17 points per game (to go along with 2.1 assists, 1.1 steals, and 2.6 rebounds).

Coach Rick Carlisle, in short, talks of highly valuing Hardaway.

There are a few things to consider, though. The first thing is this: Hardaway is the second-highest-paid player on the Mavericks (behind the recently maxed Porzingis). He’s making over $20 mil this year. He also has a player option for next year, which would pay him another $19 million.

This brings us to multiple new considerations. Do the Mavericks believe that his current production, maybe the best of his entire career, is an outlier, or has Tim finally found a permanent new gear? Sustainable or not, do the Mavericks believe that this current production is worth paying the full $40 million if Hardaway Jr. picks up his option? Oh, and will Hardaway Jr. pick up his player option in the first place?

It’s tough to lose a valuable asset for nothing, which could happen if Hardaway Jr. opts out. It seems unlikely that he’d pass up $19 mil at this point in his career. There have been a lot of times during his current contract that the Knicks were ridiculed for overpaying him in the first place. The Mavericks haven’t dealt with criticism there because his money, along with Lee’s contract, are seen as necessary evils to acquire Porzingis.

And now? Assuming the Mavs are indeed looking to add a "big, physical presence'' next to Porzingis via trade, there will be more necessary evils. Because the inclusion of Lee and Hardaway can likely only start the talks and probably cannot close the deals.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Luka-Less Mavs a Make Statement With 120-116 Win Over Bucks

Matt Galatzan

Without the help of their superstar, the Dallas Mavericks made a major statement with a road win over the Milwaukee Bucks on Monday night.

'The NBA is Crazy': The Dallas Mavs May Have Just 'Skipped A Step' Toward True Contention

Mike Fisher

An Unlikely Win At 'Unbeatable' Milwaukee (Without Luka Doncic) Means "The NBA is Crazy.'' But It Also Means The Dallas Mavs May Have Just 'Skipped A Step' Toward True Contention

Dahlsim

The WiLd Mavericks! =============== These horses are running wild. After walking in and beating…

What Mavs Porzingis Says About 'Going Knicks Style' While Luka Is Hurt

Mike Fisher

Should Dallas Do Something Vastly Different With Its NBA-Leading Offense Now That Luka Doncic is Hurt? Here's What Mavs Porzingis Says About Him 'Going Knicks Style'

Mavs at Bucks: Can Seth Curry Be The 'Step-Up' Guy In Luka's Absence?

Steven Kilpatrick

We Preview Tonight's Mavs at Bucks Meeting While Wondering: With Luka Doncic Nursing His Ankle Injury, Can Seth Curry Be Coach Rick Carlisle's 'Step-Up' Guy?

Monday Donuts: Luka's Out, Milwaukee's Next and The 'Hit-Back" Mavs Must Learn to Hit First

Steven Kilpatrick

Luka Dončić is out with an injury during the Mavericks' toughest stretch so far, and the rest of the team has to figure out how to rise to the challenge - starting with tonight in Milwaukee

Mavs star Luka Doncic leaves Heat game with ankle injury

Matthew Postins

Mavs star Luka Doncic leaves Heat game with ankle injury

Mavs show grit without Doncic in loss to Heat

Matthew Postins

Mavs show grit without Doncic in loss to Heat

Luka Doncic Will Miss at Least Milwaukee Trip With Ankle Injury

Matt Galatzan

Dallas Mavericks star Luka Doncic will miss the Mavericks upcoming trip to Milwaukee with an ankle injury, with the exact timetable for his return unknown.

The Mavs currently have the best offense in NBA history, despite Kristaps Porzingis not playing anywhere near the offensive level he could be in the first quarter of the season. Against the Pistons in Mexico City, he showed us glimpses of what's to come — maybe as soon as tonight against the Miami Heat.

Dalton Trigg

The Mavs currently have the best offense in NBA history, despite Kristaps Porzingis not playing anywhere near the offensive level he could be in the first quarter of the season. Against the Pistons in Mexico City, he showed us glimpses of what's to come — maybe as soon as tonight against the Miami Heat.