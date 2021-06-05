Can Doncic Deliver Knockout Punch For Mavs In Game 7?

Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks weren’t able to close out Kawhi Leonard and the Los Angeles Clippers in Game 6. Can the Mavs pull it together for Game 7?

After witnessing an incredible back-and-forth heavyweight slugfest through six games in this first-round NBA playoff series, Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks are fittingly going to a winner-take-all Game 7 with Kawhi Leonard and the Los Angeles Clippers. It simply doesn't get much more exciting than this for basketball fans.

Kawhi Leonard delivered the latest blow by putting up a playoff career-tying 45 points to keep his team’s season alive. The final round now shifts back to Los Angeles, where Doncic has dazzled at Staples Center all series long. Can Doncic deliver the knockout punch?

On this episode, Dalton Trigg hosts a room full of MFFL for a vent session after the Mavs weren’t able to close out the Clippers in Game 6. As brilliant as Luka Doncic has been in this series, was he too passive in Game 6? Can the Mavs get enough from their role players to finish this series out with a big win? What does the fan confidence meter look like heading into Sunday's winner-take-all contest? All that and more right here:

