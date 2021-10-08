LISTEN: J-Kidd’s Staff Bringing 'Night-And-Day' Mood Difference To Mavs

"It's been night-and-day," said Bobby Karalla of Mavs.com on our latest episode of the Mavs Step Back Podcast. "They've had more fun in camp than I've ever seen them have in practice ever. They're energized. They're competitive. They're intense... The team is just in a much better mood."

Despite being down two starters, the Dallas Mavericks opened the NBA preseason with a fun 111-101 home win over a Utah Jazz team that was also shorthanded on Wednesday night. Although we do our best to not overreact to most preseason action, it was an undeniable fact that Luka Doncic looked as good as he ever has physically to start a season. Also, we can debate head coach Jason Kidd's X's-and-O's as this season progresses, but for the time being, he and his coaching staff have done an excellent job of bringing a new sense of life and excitement to the Mavs' roster.

"It's been night-and-day," said Bobby Karalla of Mavs.com on our latest episode of the Mavs Step Back Podcast. "They've had more fun in camp than I've ever seen them have in practice ever. They're energized. They're competitive. They're intense... The team is just in a much better mood."

Karalla and lead host Dalton Trigg go on to talk in depth about the Mavs from all angles with the 2021-2022 NBA season less than two weeks away from officially tipping off. Where are the collective expectations set at currently? What stylistic changes in the Mavs' offense and defense have we seen so far through training camp and preseason play? How much of a role will the addition of Reggie Bullock's two-way play and the continued development of Jalen Brunson's passing play throughout this season? We discuss all this and much, much more.

Karalla also goes into even more detail than what's listed above on why the team's early chemistry and mood is different with this year's coaching compared to previous years. Check it out!

