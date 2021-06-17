Donnie Nelson OUT as Mavs GM: What's Next?

On this episode of Mavs Step Back LIVE, Dalton Trigg and Matt Galatzan breakdown the Dallas Mavericks and GM Donnie Nelson mutually parting ways and look ahead to what could be next for the Dallas front office.

Donnie Nelson, former general manger of the Dallas Mavericks. That's going to take a long time for us to get used to. On Wednesday, the shocking news broke that the Mavs and Nelson mutually agreed to part ways after more than two decades of partnership.

“I just want to thank Donnie for his 24 years of service to this organization,” said owner Mark Cuban. “Donnie has been instrumental to our success and helped bring a championship to Dallas. His hard work, creativity and vision made him a pioneer. Donnie will always be a part of the Mavs family and I wish him all the best.”

On this episode of Mavs Step Back LIVE, we breakdown the move and look ahead to what could be next for the Dallas front office. Was this the correct move that needed to be made? Would hiring an in-house name like Michael Finley be good move? What about Toronto Raptors' President and GM Masai Ujiri? With his contract expiring this summer, would owner Mark Cuban be willing to persuade Ujiri to come to Dallas to build a championship contender around 22-year-old phenom Luka Doncic? We discus all this and much more right here:

