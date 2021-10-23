LISTEN: Should Mavs Trade For Kyrie Irving?

On this episode of the Mavs Step Back Podcast, Dalton Trigg and Matt Galatzan are joined by former ESPN analyst and Dallas Mavericks enthusiast Will Cain to discuss the team's opening night loss to the Hawks, adjustments that need to be made going forward, whether the Mavs should try to make a trade for controversial Brooklyn Nets superstar Kyrie Irving, and much more!

Although we're careful not to overreact too much to the Dallas Mavericks' 26-point opening night loss to the Atlanta Hawks, anyone with eyes could see how much the Mavs' roster was lacking in comparison to what the Hawks have built.

That's not to say that the Mavs won't go on to win a lot of games this season, but when it comes to being a true title contender, Dallas will continue to be on the outside looking in until Kristaps Porzingis consistently performs like the player who showed up at the 'Orlando Bubble' in 2020, or... another big trade is made to give the Mavs a true second star next to Luka Doncic if Porzingis can't meet those needs.

On this episode of the Mavs Step Back Podcast, hosts Dalton Trigg and Matt Galatzan are joined by former ESPN analyst and friend of the show Will Cain to discuss a wide-variety of Mavs-related topics, including the intriguing idea of Dallas attempting to trade for controversial Brooklyn Nets superstar Kyrie Irving, who is currently not with his team due to him not having the Covid-19 vaccination.

“It’s always something with Kyrie, but we can’t deny the basketball player that is Kyrie Irving," says Cain. "If I take on Kyrie, what do I get? From a basketball perspective, you get almost exactly what you need with Luka. … Even I, who has criticized him so thoroughly, I’d take Kyrie in a heartbeat on the Mavs.”

