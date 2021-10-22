    • October 22, 2021
    LISTEN: What All Went Wrong In Mavs' Blowout Loss To Hawks?

    On this episode, hosts Dalton Trigg and Matt Galatzan are joined by DallasBasketball.com colleagues Grant Afseth and Lance Roberson to recap the Mavs' deflating 113-87 opening night loss to the Hawks on the road. What adjustments need to be made as the team prepares for the Raptors on Saturday night?
    Author:

    Everyone will tell you to take everything you see happen in the NBA preseason with a grain of salt, and for the most part, that's the correct line of thinking. But even considering how different the regular season is from preseason, not many would've thought the Dallas Mavericks would get whooped in Atlanta by 26 points on opening night after the promise and overall effort level the team showed during their 4-0 preseason stretch.

    On this episode, hosts Dalton Trigg and Matt Galatzan are joined by DallasBasketball.com colleagues Grant Afseth and Lance Roberson to recap the Mavs' deflating 113-87 opening night loss to the Hawks on the road. How long will Dwight Powell stay in the starting lineup next to Kristaps Porzingis? What are some positives, if any, that can be taken away from this game? Will Luka Doncic bounce back against the Toronto Raptors on Saturday after having a subpar performance by his standards? What does Jason Kidd need to differently going forward aside from maybe tweaking the starting lineup? Will Reggie Bullock be a bigger part of the action going forward?

    All that and more is discussed right here:

