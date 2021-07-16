Luka & Kidd, Confident Nico, Mavs NBA Free Agency Rumors: Podcast

On this episode of the Mavs Step Back Podcast, Dalton Trigg and Matt Galatzan recap the Dallas Mavericks day and dig into names of Mavs free agency rumors, including Kawhi Leonard, John Collins and Spencer Dinwiddie.

On this episode of the Mavs Step Back Podcast, Dalton Trigg (@dalton_trigg) and Matt Galatzan (@Matt_Galatzan) recap the Dallas Mavericks' press conference from Thursday that formally introduced new general manger Nico Harrison and head coach Jason Kidd. There was a lot of anticipation for this press conference, and the guys discuss what they liked and disliked. Can Harrison and his 'quiet confidence' hit the ground running as a first-time NBA executive with just two weeks left until free agency? Will Kidd end up being a great coach for Luka Doncic given that he can better relate to him in a way that Rick Carlisle couldn't?

From there, the guys talk about a number of Mavs' free agency rumors, including Kawhi Leonard, John Collins and Spencer Dinwiddie specifically. Does the report of Leonard having surgery to repair his partially torn ACL affect how we feel about the Mavs pursuing him this offseason? As good of a fit as Collins would be in Dallas, should the Mavs be careful about playing the restricted free agency game? Should Dinwiddie be more than just a free agency fall-back option?

