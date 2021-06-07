Luka Doncic's Epic Game 7 Not Enough; Mavs' Front Office Has To Step Up

On this episode of Mavs Step Back LIVE, Dalton Trigg and Matt Galatzan spend a full hour talking through the Dallas Mavericks' roster issues with a handful of Mavs fans on the Locker Room app, as well as what needs to happen this summer, after Luka Doncic's 46 points wasn't near enough to get Dallas over the hump in Game 7 vs. the Los Angeles Clippers.

A fun Dallas Mavericks season and an incredibly exciting first round playoff series came to an end on Sunday afternoon, as Kawhi Leonard and the Los Angeles Clippers eliminated the Mavs in Game 7 at Staples Center, 126-111.

Luka Doncic performed as well as anyone would've expected, putting up 46 points on 17-of-30 shooting overall and 5-of-11 from deep to go with 14 assists and seven rebounds. Although the Mavs have some role players on this current roster who we believe could be key pieces on.a championship contending team, those players' roles are being stretched thin due to Dallas not having a true second star next to Doncic.

READ MORE: Mavericks' Season Ends With 126-111 Game 7 Loss To Clippers

These role players, including Kristaps Porzingis (who was originally perceived as being the Mavs' second star), Tim Hardaway Jr., Dorian Finney-Smith, Jalen Brunson and Maxi Kleber, all have something to bring to the table, but all of their shortcomings will continue to be magnified more than they should be until the Mavs' front office gets Doncic more help.

READ MORE: 'Nothing Yet': Luka Doncic On Accomplishments After Game 7 Loss

On this episode of Mavs Step Back LIVE, Dalton Trigg and Matt Galatzan spend a full hour talking through the Mavs' roster issues with a handful of Mavs fans on the Locker Room app, as well as what needs to happen this summer, after Doncic's 46 points wasn't near enough to get Dallas over the hump. How much of the blame for this playoff series loss is on head coach Rick Carlisle or the front office? What will The Mavs do with Porzingis going forward? Even though the Mavs need roster upgrades, should we be concerned about Tim Hardaway Jr.'s impending free agency? We discuss all this and much, much more right here:

As always, thanks for listening, and be sure to: