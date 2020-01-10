Dallas Basketball
Mavs Step Back Episode 51: Crunch-Time Collapses, Porzingis' Knee and Mavs Trade Deadline Predictions

Dalton Trigg

Welcome to Episode 50 of the ‘Mavs Step Back Podcast'. Dalton Trigg and Matt Galatzan are your hosts, and you can read all of their work here at MavsSI.com, as well as follow along with their Mavs conversations on Twitter: @dalton_trigg and @MattGalatzan.

On this year-opening episode, Dalton and Matt discuss why the a lot of the fan base feels uneasy about Kristaps Porzingis' lingering 'right knee soreness.' The guys also talk about why the Mavs have been so inconsistent lately (especially in the clutch), how they'd matchup with other teams in the playoffs this season, and whether or not they'll make a trade deadline move or not. Thanks for listening!

You will be able to find each and every pod episode here at DBcom, but we are also available on iTunes, Spotify, Spotify, Anchor, Pocket Cast, and just about every other podcast site you can imagine.

We are also on Youtube now, and you can subscribe there as well! To make things better, once we get to 1,000 subscribers on the Youtube platform, we can begin to bring you new live broadcasts, emergency podcasts, and a bunch of other really cool content we are working on for everyone.

Oh, and did we mention that by taking 10 seconds to hit that 'subscribe' button, it automatically enters you for a chance to win two tickets to any Mavs game of your choice this season when we reach our goal of 1,000 subscribers? It's a win-win situation for MFFL! We're about halfway there, so sign up while you can.

We are truly excited to bring you the best content we possibly can, and as mentioned on the pod, going forward our plan is to discuss the latest breaking news, as well as bring you Q&A shows with some of the best Mavs guests around.

Always feel free to message us @StepBackMavs on twitter with any Mavs-related questions you might have and it could end up being discussed on the pod!

