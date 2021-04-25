Mavs Step Back LIVE: Jubilation Over Season-Series Win Vs. Lakers

On this episode of Mavs Step Back LIVE, Dalton Trigg is joined by a handful of overjoyed Mavs fans on the Locker Room app following the Dallas Mavericks' resounding 108-93 win over the Los Angeles Lakers to win the season series 2-1.

The Dallas Mavericks are trending in the right direction at the perfect time of the season, as they've now won three games in a row, including two straight games against the Los Angeles Lakers. Minus Kristaps Porzingis, who rolled is ankle in Thursday's matchup with L.A., the Mavs pulled off a 108-93 win over the Lakers on Saturday night to win the season series 2-1.

Dallas now trails L.A. by just 1.5 games for the 5th seed in the Western Conference standings while also owning the tie-breaker. A potential move up to the 5th seed and a first round matchup with the banged up Denver Nuggets would seem to be a best-case scenario for the Mavs at this point.

Said coach Rick Carlisle: “We’re staying right here (mentally). It’s right here and right now. I think our guys understand what’s at stake.''

After being down by as much as 17 points, the Mavs pulled off a 32-point swing to end up winning by 15 points when the final buzzer sounded. On the night, the Mavs were led in scoring by none other than... wait for it... Dwight Powell, who had 25 points on 11-of-12 shooting from the field.

As much criticism as Powell has taken over the course of this season after returning from an Achilles injury, he has really come on as of late, which could be huge for the Mavs in the postseason.

Luka Doncic, despite a tough shooting night, finished with 18 points and 13 assists. Dorian Finney-Smith, who has really jumped out of his early-season shooting slump, had yet another great game, scoring 21 points on 8-of-13 from the field and 4-of-7 from deep.

Could the combination of Powell, Finney-Smith and J.J. Redick rounding into form be enough to propel the Mavs to their first playoff series win in a decade? Join us as we bask in the glory of this exciting Mavs win!

