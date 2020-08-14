Mavs Step Back Pod: Dallas' Blueprint for Upsetting Clippers in the NBA Playoffs

The NBA regular season has officially come to a close for the Dallas Mavericks, as they finished with a 43-32 record after a meaningless final loss to the 'Bubble Perfection' Phoenix Suns on Thursday. The Mavs will officially make their first postseason appearance since 2016 on Monday night against the Los Angeles Clippers. Dallas will be a big underdog in this series, but having two superstars like Luka Doncic and Kristaps Porzingis to throw at the Clippers' superstars in Kawhi Leonard and Paul George gives the Mavs a fighting chance every time they step out on the floor.

READ MORE: Suns 128, Mavs 102: 'You Can't Hurry Love' - Or Experience

“They’re deep, they’re physical, they’re experienced — those are the big things," said Rick Carlisle of the Mavs' playoff opponent. "It’s an experienced team that plays with attitude so we’re going to have to prepare for that. We’re going to have to attack them hard.”

“They are a tough team to be beat," admitted Doncic, who will be making his first career playoff appearance against one of the more seasoned rosters in the entire league. "We just have to be prepared and give everything we have.”

READ MORE: Mavs Vs. Clippers NBA Playoff Schedule - Details

Can the Mavs realistically make a seven-game playoff series competitive with the Clippers? Could they even potentially pull off a major upset when it's all said and done? We believe so, and we layout the blueprint for a Mavs upset of the Clippers in this week's episode of the Mavs Step Back Podcast. Thanks for listening!

