Exclusive: GM Donnie Nelson Talks Mavs Trades, Draft, Free Agency

Dalton Trigg

On what figures to be one of the craziest weeks the NBA has seen in 10 months, Dallas Mavericks general manager Donnie Nelson took some time out of his busy schedule to join our Mavs Step Back Podcast for an exclusive interview - to talk about a championship pursuit and much more.

"We absolutely 100% want to get there,'' Nelson told us, "but we don't want to do it at the expense of doing something stupid.''

Less than an hour before the NBA lifts its moratorium on trades, Nelson gives us an update on where the Mavs currently sit when it comes to trades, the NBA Draft, and free agency — all of which commence during this week.

"No one wants a parade in Dallas like our owner (Mark Cuban), head coach (Rick Carlisle), the guys in the locker room, and yours truly," said Nelson when asked about the balance between going all-in now with 'win-now' moves while also leaving some flexibility for the future as well.

"We absolutely 100% want to get there, but we don't want to do it at the expense of doing something stupid. We've got some really good, young, developing players. We're not just going to throw those guys or our draft picks aside and say goodbye to our future for a warhorse who only has one year left in the tank."

With a rumor surfacing today about the Mavs No. 18 pick potentially being used to get a player like 34-year-old Lou Williams, perhaps that was Nelson's way of swiftly shooting that rumor down. Although there's many players who could fit that 'warhorse with only one year left in the tank' description.

Nelson also discusses why other players should want to come play alongside Luka Doncic in Dallas, how Kristaps Porzingis isn't Dirk Nowitzki, but still does things Dirk couldn't do, Tim Hardaway Jr.'s importance to the team, and much, much more! Thanks for listening, and be sure to subscribe!

