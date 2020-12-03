LeBron James is still very much the face of the NBA. James might be about to turn 36-years-old, but when you're an unprecedented athletic wonder, who also recently won a title for the most popular franchise in the league -- the Los Angeles Lakers -- age is only a number.

However, just like all the NBA greats before LeBron, his time to call it quits will eventually come, and when it does, Dallas Mavericks' superstar Luka Doncic will be right there to take his place as the face of the league. Some have questioned this idea, though, as if such a move would simply be the NBA giving that title to Doncic only to help continue expanding the league globally. Although that is one benefit Doncic being the eventual face of the league, this episode of the Mavs Step Back Podcast debunks any 'agendas' some people think the league might have by discussing why Doncic's play on the court and how he carries himself off the court makes him worthy of such a title.

And if you don't want to take our word for it... how about taking LeBron's own words for it after 'The King' revealed that he wanted Doncic to be his first signee with the 'Team LeBron' brand?

"Luka is one of my favorite players in the NBA today," said James recently in a Spectrum Sportsnet exclusive interview. "For the simple fact of, the way I play the game is exactly how I love the way he plays the game. Team-first, gets his guys involved, if you challenge me to score, I’m gonna score. And at the same time, I’m gonna score, but I’m gonna keep my guys involved. ... I play for the team, and I’m gonna play with a sense of joy.

"I wanted to begin 'Team LeBron' and have Luka as my first signee. That's how much I believed in him. ... I love everything he stands for, both on and off the court."

In the second half of this episode, the guys also talk about the overall excitement surrounding this upcoming Mavs season, including an epic Christmas Day primetime matchup between Luka and LeBron at Staples Center, the Mavs' improved depth, which could lead to the return of the 'Bench Mob', and much, much more!

