SI.com
Dallas Basketball
HomeNewsMavs Step Back PodcastDBcom Boards
Search

What Are Mavs NBA Title Odds?

BriAmaranthus

DALLAS - This season marks a decade since the Dallas Mavericks first and only NBA championship in 2011. With stars Luka Doncic and Kristaps Porzingis getting major defensive help, could the 2020-21 season be the Mavericks' chance to bring the world title back to Dallas?

Here is where Dallas' odds currently stand:

NBA Championship: +2200
Western Conference: +1100

The reigning-champion Los Angeles Lakers are the obvious favorites at +230, followed by the Brooklyn Nets at +500. The Mavericks' +2200 odds are tied with the Denver Nuggets and Philadelphia 76ers for the eighth best odds in the NBA. 

Doncic gets to play against one of his idols, Lebron James, in primetime on Christmas Day.

[READ: 'I Love Everything Luka Stands For,' Says LeBron]

I want to win the championship,'' Doncic said. "And that's the goal we're going to enter this year as a whole group."

The Mavs looks to build on their playoff experience from last season's "bubble" in Orlando, in which Dallas took the fiesty Los Angeles Clippers to six games. Dallas' record-setting offense shined but it lacked a defensive presence... Which turned into priority No. 1 this offseason. 

The 2011 championship Mavs had something that last season's Mavs did not... Defensive edge-minded players. 

Dallas added personnel to help with it's below-average defense. Rookie Josh Green and vets Josh Richardson, James Johnson and Wes Iwundu can help. However, the carryover guys on the roster need to pitch in as well.

[READ: Mavs Injury Update: Powell & Brunson '100-Percent' Healthy And Ready To Compete]

“When you establish that you’re a galactically successful offensive team, but below average defensively, that’s not going to win you a championship,” Carlisle said in full. “I don’t believe there’s ever been a team that’s won a title in the NBA that hasn’t been a good defensive team.''

So, in order for the Mavs to shock the league and bring home the trophy, Dallas must find a way to get stops... and it appears they are willing to evolve... A good sign for anyone laying down their cash on Dallas. 

Speaking of odds, Doncic enters his third season in the NBA looking for his first MVP award. Doncic has the best odds to bring home the trophy, barely edging out reigning MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo. 

The Mavs regular season schedule, so far, features a pair of nationally broadcasted away games: 

Dec. 23, Mavericks vs. Suns, 9:30 p.m. CT ESPN
Dec. 25, Mavericks vs. Lakers, 7:00 p.m. CT ESPN

Dallas' first preseason game is in Milwaukee vs. the Bucks on December 14 at 7 p.m. CT.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Step Back Podcast: Luka as LeBron Heir; Mavs Season Storylines

On this episode, Dalton Trigg and Matt Galatzan talk about how Dallas Mavericks superstar Luka Doncic is set to be the face of the NBA once LeBron James retires, plus what James had to say about wanting to make Doncic the first signee of 'Team LeBron' and much, much more.

Dalton Trigg

Mavs Donuts: 'I Love Everything Luka Stands For,' Says LeBron

Dallas Mavericks Training Camp Donuts ... and while Luka Doncic leads the Mavs, LeBron James leads the conversation

Mike Fisher

Mavs Injury Update: Powell & Brunson '100-Percent' Healthy And Ready To Compete

Dallas Mavs Injury Update: Powell & Brunson '100-Percent' Healthy And Ready To Compete For Playing Time

Mike Fisher

Why Luka Was Almost First Signee of 'Team LeBron' Nike Brand

Why Was Luka Doncic Almost The First Signee of 'Team LeBron' Nike Brand? Because James Loves the Dallas Mavericks Star Just That Much

Mike Fisher

Dallas Mavs Season Opener Announced

The Dallas Mavericks will have a national TV season opener, plus a star-studded Christmas.

BriAmaranthus

Mavs' Richardson: A Luka-Friendly 'Gap-Filler'

It's a 'Welcome, Josh Richardson' day as the newcomer joins Dallas Mavs training camp

Dalton Trigg

Carlisle: ‘Galactic’ Mavs Offense Needs ‘Edgier’ Defense

On the first day of Dallas Mavs training camp, coach Rick Carlisle offers some details from the practice for Luka Doncic and company - and comes up with a new way to describe his offense

Mike Fisher

Mavs' Luka Doncic: On Beating COVID To Being The Champ

It's the first day of Dallas Mavs training camp - which means it's the beginning of an NBA championship quest for Luka Doncic ... and his COVID-related analysis

Mike Fisher

Mavs NBA Training Camp Preview Donuts: How High, Luka?

Mavs NBA Training Camp Preview Donuts: How High Can Luka Doncic Lift Dallas?

Mike Fisher

Dallas Mavs' Wes Iwundu 1-On-1: 'I'll Bring The Energy' - Step Back Pod

With the Dallas Mavericks set to start training camp on Tuesday, newly signed wing Wes Iwundu sat down with Dalton Trigg and Matt Galatzan on our Mavs Step Back Podcast to talk about this 'unbelievable' opportunity he has to play with Luka Doncic and the up-and-coming Mavs this season.

Dalton Trigg