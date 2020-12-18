Step Back Pod: Mavs Season Preview, Life After Giannis & Harden Trade Rumors

On this episode of the Mavs Step Back Podcast, Mike Fisher joins the guys to preview the Dallas Mavericks season, address the recent Jame Harden rumor that mentioned the Mavs as an interested team, an interesting Mavs trade idea for later this season involving the Indiana Pacers, and much more!

The Dallas Mavericks finished the NBA preseason with a 2-1 record and a lot of positives for fans to look forward to going into the regular season next Wednesday against the Phoenix Suns. Luka Doncic is primed to have another MVP-level season, and the Mavs overall, having significantly increased their depth from what it was last season, will look to establish themselves as one of the best teams in the Western Conference early on, as they take on the Suns, Lakers and Clippers all in the first week.

READ MORE: Mavs Finish Preseason With Loss To Timberwolves, Star-Studded Regular Season Opener Next

On this episode of the Mavs Step Back Podcast, Dalton Trigg and Matt Galatzan are joined by DallasBasketball.com boss man Mike Fisher to discuss how the Mavs looked in the NBA preseason, including one thing each of them really like and dislike about the team heading into the regular season. How high is Josh Richardson's ceiling with the Mavs after showing us just how seamless of a fit he is next to Doncic? Should Dwight Powell continue to start at center while Kristaps Porzingis is out?

Next, the guys discuss a recent trade rumor that linked the Mavs to James Harden. As talented as Harden is, though, and as unstoppable of an offensive tandem Doncic and Harden would make on paper, would a trade of that magnitude really be worth it in the long run? Harden's baggage, plus what the Mavs would most-likely have to give up, makes us take a step back on the idea.

READ MORE: Crazy James Harden Rumor: Mavs Have Talked Trade With Rockets

Finally, with Giannis Antetokounmpo effectively ending our 'Greek Freak-to-Dallas' pipe-dream by signing his supermax in Milwaukee, we look ahead to what could be next for the Mavs when it comes to team-building. Would Dallas entertain the idea of signing Rudy Gobert in free agency next summer? How about a very intriguing Mavs trade deadline idea featuring Indiana Pacers players Victor Oladipo and Myles Turner? All that and more is inside this week's jam-packed episode:

