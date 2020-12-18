Mavs Finish Preseason With Loss To Timberwolves, Star-Studded Regular Season Opener Up Next

The Dallas Mavericks finished their pre-season slate with a 2-1 record, following their 129-127 overtime loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves on Thursday night.

As has been the case for the majority of the preseason so far, the Mavs came out firing on all cylinders, displaying an unprecedented amount of chemistry for a team with so much turnover in its rotation and raining three's from beyond the arc at an impressive rate.

Things got close late for Dallas, however, with their once double-digit lead dwindling down to zero points and a tie with less than two minutes to go in the game, eventually reaching the overtime period. Unfortunately for Dallas, the rookie-heavy lineup was unable to hold off the Timberwolves attack in the overtime period, despite some solid play from Josh Green and Tyler Bey.

Despite that, it was an impressive performance for the Mavs regular rotation players, with the usual suspects chipping in to build the big lead in the first three quarters.

Mavs superstar Luka Doncic got things started early for Dallas, and looked to be in midseason form, leading the way with 20 points, seven assists, and five rebounds in 27 minutes of action, while Tim Hardaway Jr. added 18 points and six boards, and hit four of five threes.

Three other Mavs also finished in double figures, including Dorian Finney-Smith with 13 points, Josh Richardson with 13 points, and Maxi Kleber, who finished with 14 points off of the bench.

In more important matters, however, the Mavs will now turn their attention to the regular season, where Chris Paul, Devin Booker, DeAndre Ayton, and the new-look Phoenix Suns await them at PHX Arena on opening night.

It is the second time in the last three years that Dallas has opened up the regular in Phoenix, with the Suns, taking the last opening day matchup 121-110 in Luka Doncic's NBA regular-season debut.