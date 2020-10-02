SI.com
Step Back Pod: Ideal Mavs Starting 5, Pursuing Jerami & DeRozan

Dalton Trigg

On this week's episode of the Mavs Step Back Podcast, Dalton Trigg and Matt Galatzan talk about Game 1 of the NBA Finals between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Miami Heat, where LeBron James and Anthony Davis dominated while Miami dealt with some really unfortunate injuries to Jimmy Butler, Goran Dragic, and Bam Adebayo.

From there, the guys answer many of your questions in the third edition of our Mavs Offseason Mailbag, including a ranking of many different shooting guard options whom could be considered upgrades over Tim Hardaway Jr., stating what our 'ideal' Mavs starting five would be heading into next season, what Dallas would have to do to make room to sign Jerami Grant, and much, much more!

As part of their shooting guard discussion, the guys touch on Victor Oladipo, who is seemingly on his way out of Indiana, but they spend a little extra time discussing DeMar DeRozan's potential fit with the Mavs. Although DeRozan can't stretch the floor with his three-point shot, he's both an assassin with his midrange game and a very capable perimeter defender. The fit might not be perfect, and he might not be a top choice this offseason, but there's little doubt that DeRozan would make the Mavs better.

READ MORE: Oladipo & Turner 'Want Out'; Should Mavs Want In?

Another topic we spend a good bit of time on this week is which player we'd consider being an 'ideal third star' next to Luka Doncic and Kristaps Porzingis heading into next season, and why that player can't be a big man. Earlier this week, we wrote about why Montrezl Harrell (or any other pricey big man, really) wouldn't make sense for the Mavs, given their current roster makeup. If you look at the teams currently competing for a title, it's apparent that Dallas's money would be best spent on enhancing the team's wing depth.

READ MORE: Three Reasons Montrezl Harrell Doesn't Make Sense for the Mavs

As always, we appreciate all of you die-hard MFFL who tune into our podcast every week! Be sure to subscribe to the Mavs Step Back Podcast on your favorite platform, and if you listen to us on Apple Podcasts, please consider taking about 10 seconds to leave us a review. Thanks a bunch!

