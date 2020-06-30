Dallas Basketball

Step Back Podcast: Avery Johnson Sees Mavs As 'Sneaky' NBA Contenders

Dalton Trigg

Could the Dallas Mavericks potentially find themselves in the NBA Finals after going three straight seasons without a playoff appearance? Former Mavs head coach Avery Johnson seems to think so ... Let's discuss!

Welcome to Episode 63 on the Mavs Step Back Podcast. Dalton Trigg and Matt Galatzan are your hosts, and you can read all of their work here at MavsSI.com/DallasBasketball.com, as well as follow along with their Mavs conversations on Twitter: @dalton_trigg and @MattGalatzan.

On this episode, the guys discuss former Mavs head coach Avery Johnson's claim that Dallas could be a 'sneaky' pick to get to the NBA Finals this season with Luka Doncic and Kristaps Porzingis playing at their best. When that kind of optimism is coming from a guy who has personally taken the Mavs to the NBA Finals before, you can't keep your ears from perking up.

In other Mavs-related news since last week, Trey Burke is set to join the team to take Willie Cauley-Stein's roster spot. Cauley-Stein opted to not attend the 'Orlando Bubble' for family reasons. From there, the guys talk about the Mavs newly-released schedule and make predictions for that eight-game stretch. Thanks for listening!

You will be able to find each and every pod episode here at DBcom, but we are also available on iTunes, Spotify, Spotify, Anchor, Pocket Cast, and just about every other podcast site you can imagine.

We are also on Youtube now, and you can subscribe there as well! To make things better, once we get to 1,000 subscribers on Youtube, we can begin to bring you new live broadcasts, emergency podcasts, and a bunch of other really cool content on that platform.

Screenshot 2020-06-04 22.37.24

Oh, and did we mention that by taking 10 seconds to hit that 'subscribe' button, it automatically enters you for a chance to win two tickets to any Mavs game of your choice (whenever fans are allowed to attend games again, that is) when we reach our goal of 1,000 subscribers? It's a win-win situation for MFFL! We're over halfway there, so sign up while you can.

Always feel free to message us @StepBackMavs on Twitter with any Mavs-related questions you might have and it could end up being discussed on the pod!

Comments

Mavs Step Back Podcast

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Rockets Open As Favorites Over Mavs In Orlando NBA Debut

The First Betting Odds Have Been Released For the NBA's Restart In Orlando, And The Dallas Mavericks Will Begin The Resumed Season As Under Dogs

Matt Galatzan

Former Mavs Forward Justin Anderson Back in NBA With Nets

Former Dallas Mavericks First Round Pick Justin Anderson Is Back In The NBA After Signing With the Brooklyn Nets on Sunday.

Matt Galatzan

'Hotel Mojo'? Carlisle Leads Mavs Back To Familiar Orlando HQ

'Hotel Mojo'? Coach Rick Carlisle Leads His Dallas Mavs Back To A Familiar Orlando HQ For The NBA Re-Boot

Mike Fisher

NBA May Allow Social-Media Statements In Place Of Names On Jerseys

NBA May Allow Social-Media Statements In Place Of Players' Names On The Backs Of Jerseys

Mike Fisher

Jamonit3

Assessing the Mavs' Chances of Moving Up in the West Standings

With the NBA 'Orlando Bubble' schedule being released, we now have a better feel for how difficult it might be for Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks to move up in the Western Conference Standings.

Dalton Trigg

Mavs Ex Ryan Broekhoff Is Signing With The Philadelphia Sixers

Dallas Mavs Ex Ryan Broekhoff Is Signing With The Philadelphia Sixers As The NBA Heads To The Orlando Bubble

Mike Fisher

Dahlsim

NBA Orlando Schedule Released; Mavs Opponents Breakdown

The NBA Orlando Schedule Has Been Released, And We've Got The Dallas Mavs Opponents Breakdown

Dalton Trigg

Whitt's End: Mavs Missing Brunson, Remembering Vince, Hoping For 'Magic'

Richie Whitt

The Lavish Disney Resort The Mavericks Will Call Home

The Dallas Mavs new NBA home is “victorian elegance meets modern sophistication at this lavish Disney Resort hotel'' ... Inside "luxury in the bubble'

BriAmaranthus

Mavs Friday Donuts: How Do Roster Moves Enhance Bubble Chance?

Dallas Mavs Friday Donuts: How Do The Latest Roster Moves Enhance Their NBA Bubble Chance?

Mike Fisher