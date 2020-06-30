Step Back Podcast: Avery Johnson Sees Mavs As 'Sneaky' NBA Contenders

Could the Dallas Mavericks potentially find themselves in the NBA Finals after going three straight seasons without a playoff appearance? Former Mavs head coach Avery Johnson seems to think so ... Let's discuss!

Welcome to Episode 63 on the Mavs Step Back Podcast. Dalton Trigg and Matt Galatzan are your hosts, and you can read all of their work here at MavsSI.com/DallasBasketball.com, as well as follow along with their Mavs conversations on Twitter: @dalton_trigg and @MattGalatzan.

On this episode, the guys discuss former Mavs head coach Avery Johnson's claim that Dallas could be a 'sneaky' pick to get to the NBA Finals this season with Luka Doncic and Kristaps Porzingis playing at their best. When that kind of optimism is coming from a guy who has personally taken the Mavs to the NBA Finals before, you can't keep your ears from perking up.

In other Mavs-related news since last week, Trey Burke is set to join the team to take Willie Cauley-Stein's roster spot. Cauley-Stein opted to not attend the 'Orlando Bubble' for family reasons. From there, the guys talk about the Mavs newly-released schedule and make predictions for that eight-game stretch. Thanks for listening!

