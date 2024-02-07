Mavs Trade Deadline: Realistic 3-Way Trade with Hornets & Wizards?

The Dallas Mavericks are reportedly pursuing both Charlotte Hornets' P.J. Washington and Washington Wizards' Kyle Kuzma ahead of Thursday's trade deadline, and DallasBasketball.com has a three-way mock trade that could work for all teams involved.

With the NBA trade deadline just four days away, the rumor mill is starting to turn a little bit faster. The Dallas Mavericks have been in search for frontcourt upgrades – more so at the power-forward position than anything else – and NBA insider Marc Stein gave an update on their pursuits on Sunday.

"League sources also say that the Hornets have designs on pursuing Josh Green from Dallas if P.J. Washington talks with the Mavericks go anywhere," Stein wrote.

"The Mavericks, you’ll recall, refused to part with Green at the draft last June when Atlanta offered Clint Capela and the No. 15 pick to Dallas for Green and the No. 10 selection. The Mavericks subsequently signed Green to a three-year, $41 million contract extension in October."

In addition to adding a new wrinkle of information to Dallas' interest in Washington, he also mentioned Washington Wizards' Kyle Kuzma as well, who has been linked to the Mavs several times over the last few weeks.

USA TODAY Sports

"Dallas has been frequently mentioned as a potential trade suitor for both Washington’s Kyle Kuzma and Charlotte’s Washington in recent weeks and are still, I’m told, prioritizing power forwards over small forwards in its quest to address the team’s size and defensive shortcomings," Stein wrote.

Given the Mavs' interest in Washington and Kuzma, why don't they try to get both players while also adding an upgrade at their backup-center position? Here's a three-way trade idea that could accomplish such a feat.

Mavs receive: Kyle Kuzma, P.J. Washington, Daniel Gafford

Wizards receive: Tim Hardaway Jr., Richaun Holmes, Miles Bridges, 2027 first-round pick (DAL)

Hornets receive: Grant Williams, Josh Green

Initial reports stated that the Wizards were looking for two first-round picks in exchange for Kuzma, but that asking price has since been deemed as being overstated. Some might say trading one first-round pick wouldn't be enough to get both Kuzma and Gafford from the Wizards, but given the rebuild they're currently in, that 2027 first-round pick might interest them considering the uncertainty of Luka Doncic's 2026 free agency. Getting a talented-but-controversial young player in Bridges could help the Wizards as well.

As for the Hornets, we now know that they have interest in Green, but we also know that they were interested in Grant Williams last summer and contemplated making him an offer in restricted free agency before he was shipped to Dallas in a sign-and-trade from the Boston Celtics.

And for the Mavs, this is obviously a no-brainer, assuming they're willing to part with the only significant draft asset they're able to trade at this time. The upgrade in size alone by adding Kuzma, Washington and Gafford into the mix would do wonders for this team going forward.

At DallasBasketball.com, we've written our fair amount of "pipe-dream" trade ideas in the past, but this is one of the few needle-moving deals we believe could work for all sides involved given what the trade market looks like.