Mavs Trade Rumor: Hornets Want Josh Green in Potential P.J. Washington Deal?

The Mavs are linked to Hornets forward P.J. Washington in trade rumors ahead of the NBA trade deadline on February 8.

DALLAS — The Dallas Mavericks increasingly face the need to make changes to its roster after a continued decline amid a slew of injuries. Despite Luka Doncic's continued elite play, the team has a 26-23 record, narrowly ranking eighth in the Western Conference standings.

It's not a secret the Mavs to make an upgrade at power forward, given the underachieving results they've received from Grant Williams, who joined the team in free agency in part of a three-team sign-and-trade costing Dallas a 2030 first-round pick swap in the process. Various names continue to be linked in trade buzz as the February 8 deadline approaches.

According to NBA insider Marc Stein, the Hornets "have designs" on pursuing Josh Green if they were to have a meaningful discussion about a trade with the Mavs for P.J. Washington.

"League sources also say that the Hornets have designs on pursuing Josh Green from Dallas if P.J. Washington talks with the Mavericks go anywhere."

Washington has averaged 13.6 points, 5.1 rebounds, and 2.2 assists, shooting 44.9 percent from the floor and 33.8 percent from the perimeter. For a team needing to get taller at power forward, it's important to note that Washington still stands at just 6-foot-7 but has a near 7-foot-3 wingspan.

Stein highlighted the Mavs' unwillingness to include Green in a trade package in June when attempting to pursue a trade for Clint Capela of the Atlanta Hawks.

Green, who has averaged 8.5 points, 3.2 rebounds, and 2.5 assists in 36 games this season, signed a three-year, $41 million contract extension before the 2023-24 season, subjecting him to the Poison Pill provision in any midseason trade.

Regardless of what move the Mavs make, it must work toward tangible defensive improvement. When healthy, the team has a rim protector in Dereck Lively II but lacks the necessary talent on the perimeter to deploy a sufficient defensive unit.